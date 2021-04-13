Fortify Expands FLUX Series Product Line To Enable More End-Use Part Applications

"The novel technologies built into the FLUX ONE printer can be leveraged for a variety of use cases," said Josh Martin, CEO and Co-founder of Fortify. "While there is room for growth in the tools and fixtures market, an area that Fortify is currently providing value in with our reinforced materials, there is an order of magnitude greater market potential for end use part applications. By providing versions of our FLUX printers tailored for specific use cases, we are giving users the power to go after these markets."

All Fortify 3D printers employ the company's patented processing technology, CKM (Continuous Kinetic Mixing), allowing for the printing of heavily filled photopolymers while maintaining homogeneity. Fortify's other proprietary technology, Fluxprint magnetic alignment, is now available in two configurations.

Fortify's FLUX Series full lineup includes:

FLUX CORE (New)- Fortify's baseline 3D printer includes CKM and is ideal for processing viscous particle filled resins where magnetic alignment is not required. Applications include RF devices and electronic applications.

FLUX ONE (Released in 2020)- The FLUX ONE adds Fluxprint Z (Z-axis magnetic field) to the baseline CORE 3D printer. The system overcomes the persistent challenge of Z-axis anisotropy in 3D printing. Applications include robust mold tooling, jigs, and fixtures.

FLUX 3D (New)- The FLUX 3D leverages Fluxprint 3D (3-axis magnetic field) to the baseline CORE 3D printer, providing users with unprecedented levels of control to align fiber in any axis throughout parts as they are printed. Applications include heat sinks, heat exchangers, and high-performance industrial connectors.

In addition to the hardware solutions, Fortify is announcing availability of Flux Developer, a software platform that can be used on any of the FLUX printers. Flux Developer gives users the ability to push the limits of material properties by opening access to all processing parameters. With this expanded processing window, users can control variables such as exposure time and intensity, material flow, resin temperature and viscosity, and even the build plate mechanics, as they develop and onboard new materials.

"With growing excitement around our capability to process filled photopolymers, we are seeing demand from customers who want to explore materials beyond our current offerings," said Ben Arnold, VP of Business Development at Fortify. " Flux Developer is the toolkit they need to test and optimize new materials for their targeted applications."

For more information check out Fortify Tech Talks. This series of short video presentations showcases Fortify's products, technology and applications. To view Fortify Tech Talks visit www.3dfortify.com/tech-talks .

About Fortify

Fortify is transforming the 3D printing industry with its patented DCM (Digital Composite Manufacturing) platform. DCM delivers new levels of additively manufactured part performance by introducing functional additives to photopolymers. By combining a deep understanding of material science with high performance mixing, magnetics, and polymer physics, Fortify is able to produce custom microstructures in high-resolution 3D printed parts. The company is currently focused on applications ranging from injection mold tooling to high performance end-use parts with unique mechanical and electromagnetic properties. Founded in 2016 and based in Boston, Fortify technology enables material properties and components unattainable using other additive or traditional manufacturing processes. For more information, visit www.3dfortify.com .

