FortifyData and InterDev Partner to Deliver Complete Cyber-Risk Management Solutions

ROSWELL, Ga. and ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FortifyData and InterDev announced a partnership that will allow InterDev to offer its customers FortifyData's cyber-risk management platform as part of their managed security services. Through the FortifyData platform, InterDev will be able to immediately provide each customer a cyber-risk management profile that includes assessments of their internal infrastructure, web applications, third-party vendors, regulatory compliance and employee risk factors. More importantly, FortifyData's platform will allow InterDev to continually monitor their customers' cyber-risk management profile through real-time dashboards, offering InterDev the ability to react immediately to any changes as part of their managed security services.

"We are excited to partner with FortifyData to provide our customers a complete cyber-risk management solution that not only scores their risk level but continually monitors their cybersecurity profiles," says InterDev Founder and CEO Gary Nichols. "Our goal is to provide our customers the best solutions possible for IT services and security, and we believe this partnership will help us deliver a premium cybersecurity service to our customers regardless of size."

Bob Morrell, FortifyData CEO, added, "Having partners who understand the importance of cyber-risk management in today's world, and who can help customers establish a strong security plan, is critical to our success at FortifyData." He went on to say, "With this partnership, FortifyData can now offer its customers not only the industry's prime cyber-risk management platform but a partner who provides the services essential to create and execute a cyber-risk management plan."

Beyond their principal role as a strategic provider of Managed IT and Security Services, InterDev is well-known as a champion of IT visioning and innovation for growing businesses and government agencies, a role they perfected over nearly four decades. In addition to managing and hosting IT operations for a wide range of clients, InterDev offers location-based services – aerial (drone) mapping and MosaicGIS™, its Esri-based cloud GIS platform – as well as VoIP telecommunications services and circuit solutions. InterDev also devised a unique resource-sharing model, helping municipalities form IT alliances that drive greater value through partnership. InterDev delivers services to businesses and municipalities throughout the Southeast and Midwest from their offices in Atlanta, Beaufort (SC) and Chicago. For more information, visit www.interdev.com.

FortifyData is a cybersecurity software company that helps enterprises of all sizes assess, identify and manage their cyber-risk management posture. FortifyData's best-in-class cyber-risk management platform tracks performance against key risk and compliance factors, allowing companies to comply with industry security standards, including PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, 23NYC500 and other standards.

FortifyData analyzes the three pillars of cybersecurity – people, process and technology – to help clients safely grow their business. More information at www.fortifydata.com.

