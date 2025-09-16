Fortis and BigCommerce Announce Payments Partnership to Simplify Checkout and Accelerate Business Growth

PLANO, Texas, and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a leader in embedded payments and commerce technology, today announced a strategic partnership with BigCommerce, powered by Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), a leading open, flexible enterprise ecommerce platform built to help brands, retailers, manufacturers, and merchants of all sizes grow and innovate without compromise. Through this integration, BigCommerce customers—including mid-market B2B sellers, distributors, service-based businesses, and developers—gain access to Fortis' embedded payments technology. The solution enables real-time transactions, simplified reconciliation, and next-day funding, while eliminating third-party gateways and fragmented systems. This partnership improves checkout conversion, strengthens operational efficiency, and supports sustainable growth at scale.

The Fortis and BigCommerce partnership enables real-time transactions, simplified reconciliation, and next-day funding, while eliminating third-party gateways and fragmented systems.

"The partnership with BigCommerce marks a defining moment in our mission to transform payments from operational necessity into a growth engine," said Greg Cohen, CEO of Fortis. "As BigCommerce evolves under the Commerce brand, Fortis is proud to power the future of embedded commerce—where integrated payments deliver unmatched speed, scale, and strategic advantage. Together, we are reimagining the future of checkout and beyond."

"Today's merchants need agility in order to stay competitive," said Russell Klein, Chief Commercial Officer at Commerce. "Fortis delivers the flexibility and strategic partnership that allows businesses to streamline payments while staying focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences."

Simplification. Scale. Partnership.

Fortis is designed to help businesses meet the demands of modern eCommerce with:

Integrated checkout solution that reduces friction and reflects brand identity

that reduces friction and reflects brand identity Simplified reconciliation and reduced backend complexity

and reduced backend complexity Unified digital payments across eCommerce and mobile channels

across eCommerce and mobile channels Next-day funding for faster access to working capital

for faster access to working capital Compliant surcharging options to lower payment acceptance costs

to lower payment acceptance costs Global reach with support for 135+ currencies and diverse payment methods

with support for 135+ currencies and diverse payment methods Developer-friendly architecture via tokenized APIs and plug-and-play tools

via tokenized APIs and plug-and-play tools Built-in fraud protection and PCI compliance to reduce risk and ensure trust

With this partnership, Fortis and BigCommerce are redefining the checkout experience, turning payments into a strategic advantage. By embedding innovation directly into the commerce experience, businesses gain the tools to scale faster, operate smarter, and deliver seamless customer journeys across all channels.

About Fortis

Fortis is the leader in embedded payments for software providers and ERP systems, processing billions annually through its proprietary technology. The company's mission is to forge holistic commerce experiences that seamlessly integrate within software workflows—transforming payment processing from cost center to strategic advantage. With expertise in software platforms, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible by strengthening the payments capabilities of software partners, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Fortis is redefining the $100 trillion B2B payments landscape. Learn more at www.fortispay.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce, powered by Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), is a flexible enterprise ecommerce platform built to help brands, retailers, manufacturers, and merchants of all sizes grow and innovate without compromise. In today's era of agentic commerce, BigCommerce's flexible, open platform architecture makes it easy for brands to scale, adapt, and connect with the tools to solve their unique business challenges without being locked into rigid systems. B2C and B2B companies across industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group, and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

