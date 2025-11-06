Fortis Appoints New CFO and CROO to Drive Next Growth Phase in Payments Technology

The expanded C-suite reflects Fortis's commitment to scaling its payments infrastructure as demand grows for integrated financial solutions among software platforms and their business customers.

"Brent and Sharat join Fortis at a crucial point in our company's trajectory," said Greg Cohen, CEO of Fortis. "As we scale to meet increasing market demand, their combined expertise in financial operations, risk management, and strategic partnerships will be critical to our success. Both leaders bring proven track records of driving growth and operational excellence in fast-moving fintech environments."

Brent Coles, Chief Financial Officer

Brent Coles brings more than 25 years of fintech and payments leadership to Fortis. He has held senior finance roles at leading payments companies including Onbe, Clearent, and BluePay, where he demonstrated expertise in scaling high-growth businesses, managing M&A transactions, and partnering with private equity sponsors to deliver measurable results.

At Fortis, Coles will oversee all financial operations, including strategic planning, forecasting, and capital allocation. He will work closely with the executive team to strengthen financial discipline and support strategic growth initiatives across the company's partner and ERP ecosystems.

"I joined Fortis because of the significant opportunity ahead," said Coles. "The company has built strong market positioning and assembled the right technology and team. My focus will be on building the financial infrastructure needed to scale efficiently while delivering value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders."

Sharat Shankar, Chief Risk and Operations Officer

Shankar brings deep payments, lending, and fintech expertise to Fortis. Most recently, he served as EVP of Risk at Corpay, a global business spend management platform. His background also includes senior leadership positions at established financial technology companies including Intuit and First Data.

In his role at Fortis, Shankar will oversee the company's operations and risk functions, with a focus on operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and partner experience. His expertise will be instrumental as Fortis expands its embedded payments capabilities while maintaining best-in-class risk management practices.

"The embedded payments space is evolving rapidly, and Fortis is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation," said Shankar. "I'm excited to work with the team to deliver exceptional partner and customer experiences while enabling scalable growth."

About Fortis

Fortis is the leader in embedded payments for software providers and ERP systems, processing billions annually through its proprietary technology. The company's mission is to forge holistic commerce experiences that seamlessly integrate within software workflows—transforming payment processing from cost center to strategic advantage. With expertise in software platforms, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible by strengthening the payments capabilities of software partners, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Fortis is redefining the $100 trillion B2B payments landscape. Learn more at www.fortispay.com.

