Fortis and WooCommerce Partner to Expand Capabilities in the $1T B2B Market

WooCommerce has partnered with Fortis as the new preferred B2B payment integration

PLANO, Texas, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a leading provider of payment and commerce technology solutions for software providers, marketplaces, and scaling businesses, proudly announces its latest collaboration with WooCommerce, the web's leading ecommerce platform and premier provider of shopping cart plugins for WordPress and other platforms catering to small and mid-sized businesses. This collaboration is aimed at bringing a full stack of B2B payments functionality to the WooCommerce platform and to Fortis' expanding ERP ecosystem.

Fortis will debut in the WooCommerce Marketplace as a verified payments app, establishing itself as one of the preferred B2B payment integrations available. This collaboration aims to streamline payment processes for B2B and Services businesses of all sizes. In these markets, the seller and buyer dynamics are very different than the B2C experience. This partnership will deliver core payments capabilities specifically designed to support these highly valued customers and solidifies Fortis's position as a key player in the realm of integrated payments, offering unparalleled solutions to businesses seeking to optimize their commerce experience.

Greg Cohen, CEO of Fortis, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Woo to deliver remarkable experiences in the B2B market. This partnership signifies our shared commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and streamline operations."

The Fortis solution will provide optimal functionality to those in the B2B space and broadly, to any of the platform's end users. Fortis brings not only credit card (CC), Automated Clearing House (ACH) and electronic funds transfer (EFT) payment acceptance, but enhanced Level 2 and Level 3 processing support for interchange optimization, maximizing cost efficiency and compliant surcharging capabilities. These capabilities are delivered through an embedded experience in the checkout page and connect to quick-invoicing and ensure real-time transaction monitoring and settlement detail. The end-to-end solution set caters to the diverse customer preferences needed in these growing markets.

"Fortis' integration with WooCommerce brings value to B2B businesses seeking to elevate their online commerce experience. With support for WooCommerce Blocks checkout, our users can expect a seamless and flexible checkout process, which will enhance user satisfaction and ultimately driving increased conversions." - Web Griebel, Head of Payment Partnerships & BD at WooCommerce

Businesses leveraging Fortis's integrated payment solutions within the WooCommerce ecosystem can expect enhanced commerce capabilities, streamlined payment processes, and improved customer satisfaction. This integration is available on both the WooCommerce Marketplace and the WordPress Plugins Marketplace, ensuring accessibility and convenience for businesses of all sizes.

Learn more about Fortis and its integrated payment solutions at fortispay.com. For additional information about WooCommerce, visit woo.com.

About Fortis

Fortis is the leader in embedded payments for software providers, processing billions of dollars annually by delivering comprehensive payment solutions and commerce enablement to software partners and developers. The company's mission is to forge a holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners.

For more information, visit fortispay.com.

About Woo

Woo is the leading ecommerce platform, powering more than 3.6 million online shops. Woo empowers anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with unlimited extensibility and flexibility. Get everything you need to launch an online store in days and keep it growing for years. From your first sale to millions in revenue, Woo is with you.

Woo's code is open source, built on WordPress, and powered by a global community of thousands of developers, designers, agencies, builders, and technology partners. woo.com

