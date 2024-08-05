Fortis Expands Executive Team with B2B Expert Robert West

Fortis continues to strengthen its leadership team and invest in the ERP ecosystem with the addition of Robert West, Executive Vice President, B2B.

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a payments technology leader for software providers, ERP customers, and scaling businesses, today announced the appointment of Robert West as Executive Vice President of B2B. With a proven track record in scaling AR and AP payments businesses through partnership, West will spearhead Fortis' B2B expansion.

Fortis has rapidly expanded its footprint within the ERP ecosystem and continues to pick up momentum across the B2B landscape. By seamlessly integrating with industry leaders like NetSuite, Sage, Microsoft, Acumatica, and QuickBooks through a robust API, they have empowered businesses across diverse sectors to optimize their accounts receivable and payment processes. The Fortis Platform is also connected to leading eCommerce platforms and solutions providers in the ERP ecosystem. The platform provides a holistic and easy-to-integrate connection, with automated workflows for invoicing, collections, and other processes, freeing up merchant AR teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

"Robert's deep experience in the payments industry, his success in creating win-win partnerships, and expertise in building high-performing teams make him an invaluable asset to Fortis," said Greg Cohen, CEO of Fortis. "His leadership will be instrumental in driving our B2B strategy and will deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers."

West brings nearly a decade of experience in mergers and acquisitions, revenue operations, and channel development to Fortis. He comes to Fortis from EBizCharge, where he successfully built and led teams that enabled the organization to grow their partner business by over 25%. Previous to that role, he was VP of Growth & Strategy for OnPay Solutions, an AP payments business, spearheading growth initiatives and their eventual sale to Medius.

"I am thrilled to join the Fortis team and contribute to the company's continued growth," said West. "Fortis has a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to expand our B2B footprint and deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers."

About Fortis

Fortis is the leader in embedded ERP payments for software providers, processing billions of dollars annually by delivering comprehensive payment solutions and commerce enablement to software partners and developers. The company's mission is to forge a holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners. For more information, visit fortispay.com.

