Fortis Institute in Birmingham Announces Welding Technology Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Institute in Birmingham is expanding its education offering with the addition of a Welding Technology Program. The program is open for enrollment and will welcome its first cohort in December 2020.

The Welding Technology Program will prepare students for entry-level positions as industrial welders, welding apprentices or check welders by proving them with a range of necessary skills, including industrial welding applications, craft skills, welding mathematics and print reading, and important career development techniques.

"Welders play a critical role in the convenience, efficiency and quality of our day-to-day lives," said Khaled Sakalla, Fortis Institute in Birmingham Campus President. "We are proud to offer this exciting opportunity and encourage those interested to schedule a visit and see firsthand the facilities and workshops we use to train tomorrow's welding professionals."

Fortis's small class sizes, coupled with faculty who teach a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on skills, provide students with the competence and confidence they need to graduate from the program.

Fortis Institute in Birmingham is located at 100 London Parkway, Suite 150. To learn more, visit https://www.fortis.edu/campuses/alabama/birmingham.html or call 1-205-940-7800.

About Fortis

A leading post-secondary network of colleges and institutes that engages students in powerful learning and training experiences, Fortis delivers focused career education programs in nursing, dental, healthcare, and the skilled trades at more than 30 schools in 11 states. The Fortis network offers career-based certificate, diploma and degree-granting programs and program offerings and accreditations vary by campus. Each Fortis campus is accredited by a nationally recognized body.

Fortis is affiliated with the St. Paul's School of Nursing, Denver College of Nursing and All-State Career School. Visit www.fortis.edu for consumer disclosure information and to learn more about Fortis educational opportunities. Your Life. Powered by Learning.

SOURCE Fortis

