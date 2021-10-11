Fortis Solutions Group Acquires Quality Tape and Label Co, Inc

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a leading provider of high impact printed packaging solutions and a portfolio company of Main Post Partners, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Quality Tape and Label.

Founded in 1979 by Cecil & Myrl Daniels and run today by Rick and Rob Daniels, Quality Tape and Label specializes in providing digital shrink sleeves, flexible packaging and pressure sensitive labels to the craft beer, nutraceutical, food and health and beauty end-markets. Rob Daniels will remain in a leadership role with the company based in Marietta, GA.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. commented, "Quality Tape and Label is a premier provider of digital printing solutions. I'm excited to bolster our offerings in the shrink sleeve, flexible packaging and pressure sensitive labels markets and am looking forward to working alongside Rob Daniels and the entire QTL team as we further enhance our digital strategies across the country."

Rick Daniels, CEO of Quality Tape and Label commented, "After 40 years of being a close-knit family operation, it's hard to let go. But moving the reins to Fortis was a decision I'm very comfortable with. I'm sure the marriage of QTL and Fortis will be very beneficial for all involved."

Rob Daniels, Quality Tape and Label President added, "We are very excited for QTL to join the Fortis family! Partnering with the Fortis team will give us the resources and capabilities to service our customers ever growing needs."

Employing over 950 employees across fifteen sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can serve its customer base.

For more information, or to contact a sales representative to learn more about how Fortis can make a difference for you, please call 1-844-FSG-LBLS or visit www.FortisSolutionsGroup.com.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, letterpress, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Marietta, GA, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, Orem, UT, West Chester, OH, Whitefish, MT and Wixom, MI.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain. Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its management partners. Main Post Partners was named to Inc.'s list of The 50 Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC | Chris Tofalli (914)834-4334 | [email protected]

SOURCE Fortis Solutions Group

Related Links

http://www.FortisSolutionsGroup.com

