Fortis Solutions Group Launches New Location in Napa, CA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a portfolio company of Main Post Partners, and a leading provider of labels, flexible packaging, shrink sleeves, cartons, and applicators, is pleased to announce the expansion of its national network of manufacturing facilities with a new location in Napa, CA to provide pressure sensitive labels to the wine, craft beer and spirits industries.

Fortis CEO John Wynne believes the expansion is perfectly aligned with the company's mission to drive dramatic growth through customer-focused values. "Our customers in the wine and spirits industries have repeatedly told us there is a need for a local, agile, high-quality, customer-focused printer. Rather than acquire an existing business, we were able to bring together a very strong team with extensive experience and build a facility from the ground up around our customer-centric values," stated Wynne. "In keeping with our national yet local approach, we found a great location in Napa from which to serve our local customers while also being able to offer an additional market segment to our national customers."

Led by industry veterans Brendan Kinzie, President, Wine & Spirits, and James Stone, Director, Wine & Spirits; the Napa team has a long history in both printing and wine manufacturing. The Napa location offers a source of high-quality, quick-turn label production to designers and brand owners.

"Both the winemaking and printing processes involve a unique blend of art and science," said Mr. Kinzie. "We are excited to bring an alternative label choice for the wine and spirits communities by operating as a boutique label provider on the front-end, but backed by the depth of the Fortis culture and expertise, diverse production capabilities and strong supplier partnerships."

The Napa facility features in-house plate making, digital offset and flexographic printing processes, and specialty secondary finishing options providing maximum flexibility to brands and designers. "Our goal is to provide all of the means available for label designers to let their imagination fly," continued Mr. Kinzie, "then our job is to turn their creative vision into reality."

The new facility is located at 535 Airpak Rd. in Napa, an excellent location centrally located in the Gateway Business Park.

Fortis is planning a customer event in January for interested parties to tour the plant and experience the printing processes first-hand.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, Fort Worth, TX, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, West Chester, OH and Wixom, MI.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain. Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its management partners.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Fortis Solutions Group