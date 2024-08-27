Fortis Strengthens Collaboration with Sage Through New Features with Sage Intacct

Fortis introduces new recurring payments and client sync capabilities, enhancing payment processing and streamlining operations for customers.

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a payments technology leader for software providers, ERP customers, and scaling businesses, today announced new developments in their ongoing partnership with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), through new features with Sage Intacct that will enhance payment processing for customers. These features will simplify payment processes and streamline back-office activities, enabling clients to get paid faster and more efficiently.

"Fortis' in-depth expertise in the ERP industry empowers Sage Intacct users to better manage their cash flow and optimize their operations. By introducing features like recurring payments and customer sync, we enable Intacct users to streamline their back-office processes, allowing them to focus more on driving their business forward," said Chip Mahan, Global Commercial Head of Fintech at Sage.

New Features Enhance Efficiency and Accuracy

Multi Pay - Allows merchants to pull up a customer file and manually process payment for multiple invoices at once. This streamlines the management of invoices, ensuring consistency in billing, providing a more efficient workflow.





- Allows merchants to pull up a customer file and manually process payment for multiple invoices at once. This streamlines the management of invoices, ensuring consistency in billing, providing a more efficient workflow. AutoPay - Customers can make payments with the click of a button. This adds another layer of convenience, enabling users to track which customers have set up payments. Businesses will have greater confidence in cash flow management due to better financial planning and reduced risk of missed payments.





- Customers can make payments with the click of a button. This adds another layer of convenience, enabling users to track which customers have set up payments. Businesses will have greater confidence in cash flow management due to better financial planning and reduced risk of missed payments. Recurring Payments - This feature allows users to add new recurring payments and view existing recurring transactions, syncing these transactions with the Fortis Platform. This simplifies the management of recurring payments, ensuring automatic, fixed, timely payments, improving cash flow and offering predictable financial forecasting.





- This feature allows users to add new recurring payments and view existing recurring transactions, syncing these transactions with the Fortis Platform. This simplifies the management of recurring payments, ensuring automatic, fixed, timely payments, improving cash flow and offering predictable financial forecasting. Customer Sync - Facilitates the synchronization of customer data between Fortis and Intacct. Any changes made in Intacct (or Fortis) are automatically updated in the bi-directional connection, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in customer management.





- Facilitates the synchronization of customer data between Fortis and Intacct. Any changes made in Intacct (or Fortis) are automatically updated in the bi-directional connection, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in customer management. Transaction Sync - Provides comprehensive tracking of transactions between Intacct and the Fortis Platform. With detailed transaction data and status updates, users can enjoy enhanced transparency and troubleshooting capabilities, making it easier to identify and resolve any issues.

"The B2B market is in the early stages of digitization—not just the evolution of cloud ERP software. Sellers can now leverage the Fortis embedded commerce experience to improve sales and receivables in Sage Intacct, all while creating amazing buyer interactions," said Greg Cohen, Fortis CEO.

Fortis stands out as a Sage Recommended Solution and leader in embedded ERP payments, consistently delivering innovative solutions that simplify merchants' payment processes and expedite their payments. These new features underscore Fortis' commitment to integrating the latest payment technology with industry-leading expertise to enhance the Sage Intacct solution and offer greater value to customers. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit B2B Integrations Team Bookings .

About Fortis

Fortis is the leader in embedded payments for software providers, processing billions of dollars annually by delivering comprehensive payment solutions and commerce enablement to software partners and developers. The company's mission is to forge a holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners. For more information, visit fortispay.com.

