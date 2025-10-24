Fortrea Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Fortrea Holdings, Inc. - FTRE

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FTRE).

In June 2023, Fortrea was spun off into a standalone, publicly traded company by Labcorp Holdings Inc. In connection with the spin-off, the Company entered into several transition services agreements, pursuant to which it agreed to pay Labcorp for certain transitional services over a set period. On March 3, 2025, the Company announced disappointing Q4 and full year 2024 financial results, disclosing that it had missed its previously announced guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 and that the company's pre-spin projects "have less revenue and less profitability than expected for 2025" and that "post-spin work is not coming on fast enough to offset the pre-spin contract economics."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Fortrea's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

