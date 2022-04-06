Fortress Information Security Joins the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance in a Collaborative Effort to Advance Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity

ORLANDO, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Information Security, the nation's leading cybersecurity provider for critical infrastructure organizations with digitized assets, has joined the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA). Fortress provides cybersecurity solutions to much of the US power grid and plays an instrumental role in defining and supporting policies and practices that seek to secure critical infrastructure at large and further align security practices of asset owners and industrial suppliers.

The ISAGCA is comprised of many diverse and innovative organizations that strive to challenge and shape the future of cybersecurity based on globally accepted standards and best practices and, in particular, the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards.

"The ISAGCA is focused on ensuring secure industrial control and automation systems across supply chains," said Gonda Lamberink, vice president of critical manufacturing security solutions for Fortress. "Collaboration between asset owners, system integrators, and suppliers makes the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards well-positioned to have a positive impact on industrial and critical infrastructure, including but not restricted to power utilities, water management systems, healthcare, and transport systems."

"We are pleased to add Fortress, a key cybersecurity service provider, to the expanding team of ISAGCA stakeholders working to establish OT cybersecurity as an engineering discipline," said Megan Samford, Chairperson of ISAGCA and vice president, chief product security officer, energy management at Schneider Electric.

"The addition of Fortress will accelerate our expansion of the ISAGCA End User Council via Fortress' Asset to Vendor Network members including major electric power grid utilities, among other asset owners and their vendors," Andre Ristaino, Managing Director of ISAGCA, added.

The ISA/IEC 62443 standards have a far-reaching influence on government and industry. Last year, the New York state legislature referenced these standards in a newly proposed cybersecurity bill. Also in 2021, ISA/IEC 62443 was formally adopted by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) as a horizontal standard.

Fortress has implemented the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards into Fortress Platform and Asset to Vendor Network for security risk assessment, management and supply chain information sharing tied to security controls.

"We have aligned our Fortress Cyber-Supply Chain Risk Management (C-SCRM) security risk assessment, management, and data solutions with ISA/IEC 62443 standard controls as part of a continuous effort to secure critical infrastructure," Lamberink said. "Facilitating supply chain collaboration around security controls that are well-understood between asset owners, system integrators and product vendors, is vital in achieving critical infrastructure cybersecurity."

The shared goals of both Fortress and ISAGCA intersect with the cybersecurity efforts of the critical infrastructure and manufacturing industries. As Fortress strives to illuminate and manage supply chain security risks and vulnerabilities, ISAGCA provides the community that emphasizes designating cybersecurity as a crucial pillar of risk management plans, integrating security within the operations lifecycle, and maintaining conformance with standards across supply chains.

Fortress and ISAGCA embark on a joint mission to secure industrial and critical infrastructure by joining efforts. Fortress looks forward to the innovation and evolution that will inevitably result from this collaborative partnership.

About Fortress Information Security

Fortress Information Security secures critical infrastructure from cybersecurity risks with asset and vendor risk management solutions. Fortress is the only company that connects IT & OT assets and vendors with a holistic approach.

Fortress specializes in critical infrastructure-heavy sectors, like electric power utilities, oil and gas, government, industrial automation, healthcare, transportation, and more.

For media looking for additional information, contact Adam Benson at [email protected] or 202.999.9104 or Betsy Soehren-Jones at [email protected].

SOURCE Fortress Information Security