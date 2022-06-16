Fortress Information Security Launches Utility Industry Collaborative to Remediate Supply Chain Risk

Industry-Wide Effort to Address Risk to U.S. Power Grid Quicker, Cheaper, and More Efficiently

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Information Security, the nation's leading cybersecurity provider for critical infrastructure organizations with digitized assets, began the next phase of helping the U.S. power grid become stronger and more resilient. Earlier this year, Fortress launched the Asset to Vendor (A2V) library, a central repository of cyber risk information of vendors providing services and devices to grid operators. Information on corporate structure, manufacturing locations, cyber assets, risk trends, information, and vulnerabilities are now centrally located and can be linked together and communicated effectively for appropriate actions and responses. Fortress gathered feedback from the grid operators and vendors to standardize the information reports, remediation findings, zero trust reviews, and issue resolution reports.

"Risk identification and analysis is great, but risk remediation is even better," said Betsy Soehren-Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Fortress Information Security. "We are so glad to see grid operators and vendors come together to tackle an issue that makes the U.S. power grid stronger and more resilient. We know that thousands of vendors serve multiple utilities. Remediating risk for one vendor will have exponential cybersecurity benefits across the entire industry."