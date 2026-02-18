Fortress Solutions Completes First U.S.-Designed and Assembled O-RAN Radio for NTIA NOFO 2 Program in Partnership with Airspan

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Solutions, a trusted provider of mission-critical infrastructure services, announced the completion of a radio under the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund (PWSCIF) NOFO 2 program. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company's partnership with Airspan Networks Inc., which was awarded a $42.7 million grant to accelerate the development and commercialization of U.S.-based Open RAN technologies.

In 2024, Airspan was selected as a recipient of the NTIA's Innovation Fund Round 2, an initiative focused on advancing the development of interoperability standards-based, Open RAN radio units (RUs). The program targets enhanced performance, broader band support, and increased U.S. manufacturing capability through applied research, development, and early-stage commercialization.

As part of this effort, Fortress Solutions is playing an expanding and increasingly strategic role. Originally contracted to support component procurement, radio assembly, and validation testing, Fortress has now broadened its contributions to include:

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design and fabrication support

Software / Firmware development to support validation testing

Engineering failure analysis and engineering change order creation

PCB test plan development and validation testing

Unit assembly and unit validation testing

The completion of this O-RAN radio unit, designed and assembled in the United States, demonstrates the team's rapid progress and operational agility. This radio unit will undergo further evaluation in alignment with NTIA program milestones and serve as the foundation for additional Open RAN radio units planned under the NOFO 2 program.

"Completing the first O-RAN radio unit is a major achievement not just for Fortress Solutions and Airspan, but for the advancement of U.S.-based Open RAN innovation," said John Shelnutt, CEO of Fortress Solutions. "Our engineering, manufacturing, and integration capabilities are enabling faster development cycles, deeper technical collaboration, and meaningful progress toward a more secure and resilient wireless ecosystem."

"This milestone reflects the strength of our partnership with Fortress and our mutual commitment to accelerating Open RAN radio development in the U.S.," said Glenn Laxdal, CEO of Airspan. "With support from the NTIA Innovation Fund, we are creating high-performance, next-generation radio units that unlock new capability and interoperability for 5G and beyond."

The Fortress / Airspan partnership continues to reinforce national goals around U.S.-led wireless innovation and laying the essential groundwork for the next generation of Open RAN adoption.

O-RAN radio units will be on display at the upcoming Mobile World Congress Barcelona tradeshow (Hall 2 Stand 2E20), March 2-5, 2026.

To learn more about the NTIA's Innovation Fund and the NOFO 2 program, visit the NTIA website.

To view Airspan's announcement and program updates, visit their official site.

About Fortress Solutions

Fortress Solutions delivers end-to-end services that help organizations build, deploy, and sustain critical infrastructure. From solution planning and network deployment to logistics, repair, integration, and lifecycle management, Fortress supports infrastructure that powers connectivity, commerce, and public services. The company helps customers modernize networks, improve reliability, and drive operational efficiency while extending infrastructure performance and asset longevity. Serving customers across the U.S. and internationally, Fortress combines deep technical expertise with scalable service delivery to support infrastructure transformation and ensure essential networks operate reliably in an increasingly connected world.

Visit our website at https://www.fortsol.com/

About Airspan

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is an innovative US-based provider of wireless network solutions with a global presence, focused on delivering carrier-grade 5G and advanced wireless connectivity. Airspan's portfolio spans three core solution areas - in-building, outdoor, and air-to-ground - and includes market-leading products for DAS, Open RAN, and small cells across both public and private network settings. Airspan supports mobile network operators, neutral-host providers, enterprises, public-sector organizations, and other service providers in building reliable, scalable wireless networks that enhance coverage and capacity while enabling fast, efficient deployment.

Visit our website at https://airspan.com/

