Fortress Solutions Supports Versa Deployments with Advanced Logistics and Smart Hands Services

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Solutions, a trusted provider of mission-critical infrastructure services, provides logistics and field services support for select Versa deployments, including advanced spares management, rapid logistics, and on-site technical services to help ensure network uptime.

Versa, the global leader in unified security and networking, and a leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider, delivers a unified, software-driven platform that simplifies and secures the modern network. Trusted by enterprises across industries, Versa technology supports customers operating across distributed sites globally.

To maintain high availability and meet strict service-level requirements, certain Versa deployments utilize edge hardware at customer locations, supported by access to spares inventory and rapid response capabilities. In many cases, this support model requires next-business-day or accelerated delivery windows to help minimize operational disruption. Fortress Solutions supports these requirements through strategically located spares inventory based in Lenexa, Kansas, and other strategically located global Forward Stocking Locations (FSLs), enabling logistics when hardware replacement or recovery is required.

"Our customers depend on always-on connectivity, which requires not only intelligent software but also reliable operational support when issues arise," Pallav Maru, Vice President, Operations, Versa. "Fortress Solutions provides logistics and on-site services that support network resiliency in applicable environments."

In addition to logistics and inventory management, certain Versa customer environments require on-site technical assistance. Fortress Solutions' Smart Hands services provide skilled field support for hardware replacement, troubleshooting, and coordination, helping customers maintain continuity.

"Versa is setting the standard for intelligent, software-defined networking," said John Shelnutt, CEO of Fortress Solutions. "We're proud to support Versa's growing footprint with advanced logistics, spares management, and Smart Hands services that help customers maintain uptime and operate with confidence."

Versa leverages FortressONE to provide centralized visibility and control across its distributed infrastructure. FortressONE delivers real-time insight into advanced spares inventory, logistics status, and service activity, enabling proactive lifecycle management and faster decision-making at scale. By consolidating operational intelligence into a single platform, FortressONE enhances transparency, improves service responsiveness, and strengthens overall network resiliency for Versa deployments.

This engagement reflects Fortress Solutions' capabilities in supporting network infrastructure through logistics and field technical services.

About Fortress Solutions

Fortress Solutions delivers end-to-end services that help organizations build, deploy, and sustain critical infrastructure. From solution planning and network deployment to logistics, repair, integration, and lifecycle management, Fortress supports infrastructure that powers connectivity, commerce, and public services. The company helps customers modernize networks, improve reliability, and drive operational efficiency while extending infrastructure performance and asset longevity. Serving customers across the U.S. and internationally, Fortress combines deep technical expertise with scalable service delivery to support infrastructure transformation and ensure essential networks operate reliably in an increasingly connected world.

