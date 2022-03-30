Fortuna Advisors Releases Annual Buyback ROI Report: S&P 500 Buybacks Reach All-Time High; Tech, Industrials Deliver Top Results

The buyback report brings into focus how S&P 500 companies and industry sectors delivered "Buyback ROI," the overall value accrued to remaining shareholders from capital allocated to buybacks; and "Buyback Effectiveness," the incremental value created when companies execute buybacks at prices.

"While strong market returns over the past few years have buoyed buyback ROI, we caution that corporate treasurers still need to take a studied approach to buying back shares," said Fortuna Advisors CEO Gregory Milano. "This is especially true in the face of current market headwinds, which could make these distributions look worse in time. The purpose of the study is to help management teams understand how disciplined buyback programs can deliver higher shareholder returns for companies and investors."

