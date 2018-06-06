Fortune 500 list recognizes GPA Midstream and GPSA companies

GPA Midstream and GPSA companies recognized include:

#2 Exxon Mobil

#13 Chevron

#28 Phillips 66

#41 Marathon Petroleum

#47 DowDuPont

#65 Caterpillar

#77 Honeywell International

#90 Andeavor

#95 ConocoPhillips

#105 Enterprise Products Partners

#115 Plains GP Holdings

#164 AECOM

#178 Emerson Electric

#218 Kinder Morgan

#249 ONEOK

#257 Anadarko Petroleum

#310 Eastman Chemical

#334 Targa Resources

#344 DCP Midstream

#353 Williams

#489 Cheniere Energy

#497 Pioneer Natural Resources

#518 Marathon Oil

#618 Crestwood Equity Partners

#636 Antero Resources

#709 Southwestern Energy

#769 Enable Midstream Partners

#935 SemGroup

#981 Cimarex Energy

"GPA Midstream and GPSA always hold our members in high regard, and it's especially rewarding to see them, and their achievements, recognized and ranked on such a prestigious list," GPA Midstream President and CEO Mark Sutton said. "Their inclusion proudly represents the large and diverse footprint of our trade associations, and we congratulate each of these companies on their successes."

GPA Midstream Association represents nearly 100 corporate members of all sizes; most are U.S.-based companies, but the organization does have members across the globe as well. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as "midstream" activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities. For more information, visit www.GPAmidstream.org.

GPSA is GPA Midstream's association representing nearly 500 companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. The association shares a small staff within GPA Midstream's office in Tulsa. For more information, visit GPSAmidstreamsuppliers.org.

