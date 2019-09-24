FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® Name New American Funding A Best Workplace for Women for Third Consecutive Year

The annual list recognizes organizations that stand apart from their peers in creating great workplaces for women. Rankings are determined by employee surveys which consisted of questions regarding culture, leadership, fairness and other elements essential to an excellent work environment.

To see the 2019 list, please visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/women/2019

"At New American Funding, we're proud to employ a workforce that includes remarkable women at every level of our organization," said Patty Arvielo, Co-Founder and President of New American Funding. "We're extremely honored to be recognized for our continued dedication to building a supportive and inclusive workplace, where employees feel comfortable to come to work every day, are empowered to do their best, and are supported in growing their careers."

Arvielo empowers women in her organization by creating mentorship programs and ensuring women team members always have a voice. Women comprise of more than half of New American Funding's total workforce at about 59%, with many holding C-level positions. Patty's mentorship program, "Thrive and Lead" provides New American Funding employees and external mortgage professionals intensive mentoring for a period of three months.

Additionally, this year New American Funding has received notable accolades including 50 Best Companies to Work for by Mortgage Executive Magazine and Best Workplace for Millennials by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 115,000 loans for approximately $29.4 billion, 200 branches, and about 3,000 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including the GoGo LO mobile application.

