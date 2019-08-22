FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® Name Senior Helpers to 2019 Best Workplaces for Aging Services List

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune Magazine named Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, one of the Best Places to Work in the country in the Aging Services category. Out of 50 companies featured on the Aging Services list, Senior Helpers ranked second among at-home care providers. Senior Helpers is the highest ranked national company in our category.

This is the third accolade Senior Helpers has received in 2019. In May, Senior Helpers was named the first and only national in-home senior care provider to achieve Great Place to Work® certification. Last month, the company was recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in the state of New York by FORTUNE magazine. A primary driver of these awards has been the positive Senior Helpers culture. With over 300 locations nationwide, Senior Helpers is a mission-driven company that is laser-focused on providing compassionate care and improving the quality of life for seniors and their families.

The Best Places to Work in Aging Services recognition is based on an evaluation of more than 60 elements of the team member experience, using feedback from anonymous surveys sent to more than 223,183 employees in Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care in the Aging Services industry in the United States. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on employees' experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values and the effectiveness of their leaders to ensure they're consistently experienced.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by our team members across the nation, for creating one of the best places to work in the industry. Senior Helpers is keenly aware that prospective employees have choices, and we have implemented many workplace practices designed to attract and retain the best employees," said Peter Ross, CEO and co-founder of Senior Helpers. "Every Senior Helpers team member understands that the work we do is vitally important. We care deeply about our clients and appreciate what our team members do every day."

"We applaud Senior Helpers for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These high ratings measure Senior Helpers' capacity to earn its employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

The Great Place to Work Trust IndexTM methodology is taken by millions of employees across thousands of companies annually. It represents the gold standard in measuring culture and employee engagement.

About Senior Helpers®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® is included in Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Ranking, is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, and active in the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Senior Helpers

Related Links

http://www.seniorhelpers.com

