Senior Helpers Named #1 Franchise in Senior Care for Second Year in a Row in Entrepreneur Franchise 500®

In-home senior care leader also climbs 40 spots to No. 112 overall, fueled by strong North American growth

TOWSON, Md., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers, a leading provider of in-home senior care, has once again been named the No. 1 franchise in the senior care category in Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® ranking — marking the second consecutive year the brand has earned the top position in its category.

In the 2026 Franchise 500, Senior Helpers also made a significant leap in the overall rankings, jumping 40 spots to No. 112, reflecting continued momentum across unit growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability. The brand's expansion in Canada was a key contributor to its strong performance, underscoring Senior Helpers' growing footprint and demand across North America.

"For the second year in a row, being recognized as the No. 1 senior care franchise is a powerful validation of our mission and our model," said Peter Ross, CEO of Senior Helpers. "This honor belongs to our franchise owners, caregivers, and support teams who show up every day to improve the quality of life for seniors and their families. As demand for high-quality in-home care continues to rise, we remain focused on innovation, excellence in care, and supporting franchisees as they grow meaningful, resilient businesses."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 is the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking and has been a trusted benchmark for franchise excellence for 47 years. Brands are evaluated on more than 150 data points, including costs and fees, unit growth, support systems, brand power, and financial strength and stability.

"Earning the top spot in senior care for a second straight year — while also climbing 40 places overall — speaks to the strength of our franchise system," said Rob Cantrell, Chief Franchise Development Officer of Senior Helpers. "Our continued growth in both the U.S. and Canada reflects the confidence franchisees have in our support, training, and differentiated care model. We're proud to lead the senior care category and excited about what's ahead."

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets, they thrive in them. These companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what drives franchisee success."

Over its 47-year history, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchisees. Senior Helpers' continued leadership in the senior care category highlights its strength as a franchise opportunity and its commitment to setting the standard for in-home care.

To view Senior Helpers in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be found in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 13.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers® is a premier provider of in-home senior care, offering tailored services ranging from companionship to specialized care for individuals living with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other chronic conditions. With a mission to improve quality of life for seniors and their families, Senior Helpers is committed to delivering dependable, professional, and personalized care through innovative programs such as its proprietary LIFE Profile Assessment Tool®, Center of Excellence, and flexHOME® care model.

Founded in 2002, Senior Helpers operates a network of locally owned and operated franchises throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia. The brand has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® and is an industry leader in caregiver training and franchisee support. Learn more at www.seniorhelpers.com or explore franchise opportunities in the United States at www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com and in Canada at https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.ca/

Media Contact:

Janet Berg

VP of Marketing & Communications

Senior Helpers

[email protected]

(443) 921-1792

SOURCE Senior Helpers