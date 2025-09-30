Fortune And ServiceNow Reveal the 2025 Fortune AIQ 50 List, Sponsored by ServiceNow

First-ever list spotlights Fortune 500 companies leading the way with measurable impact from artificial intelligence

Alphabet is No. 1

Visa, JPMorgan Chase, NVIDIA, and Mastercard are in the Top 5

Female CEOs lead 9 out of 50 companies

NEW YORK and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune and ServiceNow unveil the inaugural FortuneAIQ 50 List, a definitive ranking of Fortune 500 companies that are generating significant and measurable impact with artificial intelligence. Together, these companies' strategies form an essential roadmap for leaders steering organizations through today's era of AI-driven transformation. ServiceNow's 2025 Enterprise AI Maturity Index research served as the foundation for the methodology behind the Fortune AIQ 50 List.

Spanning 18 sectors, from aerospace and defense to retail and transportation, the AIQ list was dominated by financial and technology Fortune 500 companies, with eight in each category, followed by energy, healthcare, and industrials, which contributed four companies each. This year's AIQ 50 list also highlights the leadership of nine female CEOs, including Martina Cheung of S&P Global (#12), Phebe Novakovic of General Dynamics (#21), and Susan Patricia Griffith of Progressive (#22).

The companies recognized this year are headquartered in 40 cities across 20 states. New York City leads the list with five companies. At the state level, California tops the rankings with 10 companies, ahead of New York with seven and Texas with five.

THE TOP TEN COMPANIES ON THE FORTUNE 2025 AIQ LIST ARE:

Alphabet Visa JPMorgan Chase NVIDIA Mastercard Coca-Cola Exxon Mobil Amazon Ecolab WESCO International

Click here for the full list.

The top-ranked company, Alphabet, has proven to be a formidable force in the race to redefine generative AI. In 2025, Alphabet cemented its reputation as an AI powerhouse, investing over $85 billion to expand its infrastructure and core products like Gemini 2.5, Google Search, Cloud, YouTube, and more. Additionally, Alphabet established strategic partnerships, substantial investments in U.S. AI education, and expanded global initiatives, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in AI.

"The Fortune AIQ 50 demonstrates how companies across industry sectors are beginning to find real value from the deployment of AI technology," said Jeremy Kahn, Fortune's AI Editor. "Clearly some sectors, such as tech and finance, are pulling ahead of others, but even in so-called 'old economy' industries like mining and transport, there are a few companies that are pulling away from their peers in the successful use of AI."

"The leaders recognized in the Fortune inaugural AIQ 50 List are proving what's possible when we put people, leadership, and change management at the center of transformation," said Jacqui Canney, Chief People and AI Enablement Officer at ServiceNow. "They understand that AI isn't just about tech. It's about ushering in a human renaissance: unleashing creativity, closing the gap between talent and opportunity, and driving growth. We're proud to partner with Fortune to help leaders put AI to work for their people with a trusted roadmap for measuring impact and leading with intention."

Fortune and ServiceNow created the AIQ initiative to guide business leaders through AI-driven transformation, offering resources to implement and maximize AI's value while providing insight into where it's reshaping industries and driving future innovation. Explore the FortuneAIQ hub presented by ServiceNow here .

Coming October 7, Fortune will unveil its next AIQ playbook, featuring stories that offer fresh insights and strategies at the intersection of business and artificial intelligence.

Fortune expanded upon the foundation introduced by ServiceNow's Enterprise AI Maturity Index , which provided a framework for assessing AI readiness across organizations and is an annual deep dive into the state of AI usage in private and public sector companies worldwide. The Index methodology, outlined in the report, is available here .

Fortune also partnered with ETR to develop a methodology for evaluating Fortune 500 companies on their AI implementation, supported by an ETR-designed survey of technology leaders assessing both the value of their organizations' AI investments and their impressions of AI adoption among peer companies in their sector. Survey responses were aggregated with prior ETR data from the past year, including the first seven questions adapted from ETR's recurring "AI Product Series," and the combined results were used to calculate the AIQ ranking score that serves as the basis for the final ranking. Polling was conducted from August 29 to September 19, 2025, with responses reviewed for data quality checks, resulting in a final sample of 165 respondents. The full methodology is available here .

