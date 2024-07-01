Fortune Announces Brainstorm Tech 2024 Speaker Lineup

Agenda-setting lineup of tech leaders spans industries, policy, and venture capital

Confirmed speakers include Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon; musician and Major Inc. CEO Aloe Blacc; Sequoia managing partner Roelof Botha; Interpublic Group CEO Philippe Krakowsky; journalist and podcast host Kara Swisher; Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson; Robinhood co-founder Vlad Tenev; Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman

Brainstorm Tech draws top technology and media leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to Deer Valley, Utah

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fortune announced confirmed speakers for its upcoming Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference, spanning some of the world's most pioneering companies and industries at the forefront of change and innovation.

Fortune Brainstorm Tech, now in its 23rd year, draws top technology and media leaders, operators, entrepreneurs, and innovators for a dynamic exchange of ideas. This year's summit will focus on urgent topics like artificial intelligence company valuations, driving innovation without sacrificing mental health, the path forward for autonomous and electric vehicles, competing with China, the uncertain future for crypto, and more.

Brainstorm Tech 2024 is being held July 15-17 at the Montage Deer Valley, Utah. This year's program is supported by premier partner Salesforce; partners Lenovo, NYSE, Qualtrics, and Threshold; and sponsor KPMG.

The list of confirmed speakers at the three-day event includes:

Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon sharing how AI will transform industries and deliver new experiences across smartphones, next-generation PCs, cars, and more

sharing how AI will transform industries and deliver new experiences across smartphones, next-generation PCs, cars, and more Aloe Blacc , Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter, and CEO and co-founder of bio tech firm Major Inc., on preventing future pandemics with research

Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter, and CEO and co-founder of bio tech firm Major Inc., on preventing future pandemics with research Sequoia managing partner Roelof Botha on big bets in venture capital and what it takes to build legendary companies

on big bets in venture capital and what it takes to build legendary companies San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president and CEO Mary Daly on the outlook for the U.S. economy

on the outlook for the U.S. economy Google chief scientist Jeff Dean on the future generative AI in Big Tech

on the future generative AI in Big Tech Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on building new financial models, tokens, and tussles with the SEC

on building new financial models, tokens, and tussles with the SEC Michelle Gonzalez, global head of M12, Microsoft's venture fund, on the biggest bets in tech

global head of M12, Microsoft's venture fund, on the biggest bets in tech MSA Capital managing partner Ben Harburg and Palantir senior advisor Jacob Helberg on whether the US and China should have a (tech) relationship

and Palantir senior advisor on whether the US and should have a (tech) relationship Agility Robotics CEO Peggy Johnson on how human-centric robots are revolutionizing industry

on how human-centric robots are revolutionizing industry Interpublic Group CEO Philippe Krakowsky on a tech-enabled shift in brand building and advertising models

on a tech-enabled shift in brand building and advertising models Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman on starting an airline from scratch

on starting an airline from scratch Wiz co-founder and CEO Assaf Rappaport on cybersecurity's mission critical moment and what's next for a $12 billion beyond-unicorn

on cybersecurity's mission critical moment and what's next for a beyond-unicorn Peter Rawlinson , CEO and CTO of Lucid Motors, on taking on EV juggernauts Tesla and…China

, CEO and CTO of Lucid Motors, on taking on EV juggernauts Tesla and…China Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shih on whether we'll ever be able to trust our AI

on whether we'll ever be able to trust our AI Journalist and podcast host Kara Swisher on Silicon Valley's most spectacular rises and falls

on Silicon Valley's most spectacular rises and falls Vlad Tenev , Robinhood co-founder and CEO, on growing his crypto business abroad

, Robinhood co-founder and CEO, on growing his business abroad Runway co-founder and CEO Cristobal Valenzuela on how AI is changing filmmaking

If interested in attending Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2024, sign up here, and click here for more information about the summit.

About Fortune

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum and Brainstorm Tech. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contacts:

Patrick Reilly

[email protected]

Amy Galleazzi

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation