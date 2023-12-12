Fortune Announces the 2023 'Impact 20' Startups That Are Making a Difference

News provided by

Fortune Media (USA) Corporation

12 Dec, 2023, 14:00 ET

Startups in sustainability, virtual healthcare, artificial intelligence, and education management solutions make this year's list of ventures doing good while doing well

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune today announced its Impact 20, a look at venture- and private-equity-backed startups that are tackling key social and environmental issues while also demonstrating revenue growth and profit potential.

Fortune editors and writers selected this year's Impact 20 companies based on their potential impact, business viability, innovation and leadership, and track record.  By explicitly pursuing both profit and purpose, these companies are making people's lives better even as they develop their business models.

Impact 20 showcases the startups driving world-changing innovation in diverse industries–from AI to sustainability, virtual healthcare, digital curriculum solutions, teletherapy and more. Some are unicorns with valuations of $1 billion or more and hundreds of employees, including GoodLeap, a solar power fintech lending company, and Sila, maker of a groundbreaking battery technology. Others are smaller outfits whose business models have a local focus, but whose ideas have global potential, including re.green, a company that restores tropical forests at scale. What they all share is a commitment to doing good while doing well.

"Startups like these are laboratories for socially conscious capitalism," said Matt Heimer, Fortune executive editor for features. "Whether or not they eventually scale up, they're having a positive impact on people and the planet."

Fortune's Impact 20 is presented by TPG's The Rise Fund. TPG's impact investing funds work with growth-stage, high potential, mission-driven companies that have the power to change the world. More on TPG and The Rise Fund here. Find out more on the Fortune Impact 20 methodology behind this year's list. 

About Fortune 
Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts – those who shape industry, commerce and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Contact:
Patrick Reilly
[email protected]

Amy Galleazzi
[email protected]

SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation

Also from this source

Fortune and Accenture to Launch New Global AI Conference Series Starting in 2024

Fortune and Accenture to Launch New Global AI Conference Series Starting in 2024

Fortune and Accenture today announced the expansion of Fortune's Brainstorm AI conferences as a new global series in 2024, to be held in major cities ...
Fortune and Accenture to Launch New Global AI Conference Series Starting in 2024

Fortune and Accenture to Launch New Global AI Conference Series Starting in 2024

Fortune and Accenture today announced the expansion of Fortune's Brainstorm AI conferences as a new global series in 2024, to be held in major cities ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.