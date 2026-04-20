FORTUNE BRAND STUDIO NAMED STUDIO OF THE YEAR AT 2026 BRANDED CONTENT AWARDS

Fortune Brand Studio wins top honor in large-studio category; earns four additional medals; scores fourth "Best Studio" win since it was founded in 2019

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Brand Studio has been named Branded Content Agency/Studio of the Year (over 20 employees) at the 2026 Branded Content Awards, presented by the Native Advertising Institute. Fortune Brand Studio is the award-winning content marketing division of Fortune Media, producing brand-funded journalism, video, design and integrated campaigns for leading global advertisers.

Fortune Brand Studio (FBS) topped finalists People Inc. and BBC StoryWorks to win the large-studio category — a first at that tier and its fourth "Best Studio" honor since launching in 2019.

FBS earned four additional awards:

Gold, Best Use of Storytelling for Talent Unearthed , produced for De Beers Group

, produced for De Beers Group Bronze, Most Effective Campaign for Talent Unearthed , produced for De Beers Group

, produced for De Beers Group Silver, Best B2B Campaign for Staying Power , produced for Iberdrola.

, produced for Iberdrola. Silver, Best Design for TikTok Ad Awards 2025, produced for TikTok For Business.

In total, the studio won five awards, two Golds, two Silvers, and one Bronze.

The recognized work reflects FBS's global reach, with projects produced in Botswana, Spain and across other European cities. The awards underscore Fortune's position as an international media brand.

Fortune Brand Studio is led by David Lennon, Senior Vice President of Fortune Brand Studio, and Megan Gilbert, Vice President of Fortune Brand Studio.

"Our global portfolio and team are driving major business revenue," said Lennon. "It feels great to contribute to Fortune's success by telling stories for clients all over the world. We've built trust, put in the hard work, and it's paying off."

"This is our first win in the large-studio category, and our fourth overall 'Best Studio' win since we formed in 2019," said Gilbert. "We are proud to represent Fortune on industry stages and with clients every day."

This year's win marks a significant milestone in the Studio's trajectory. Having previously claimed Best Studio in the under-20-employees category, FBS competed in the large-studio category for the first time in 2026 — a result of global growth expanding the team and client roster. The jump into the larger category is a move few studios make; FBS did so while claiming top prize.

Fortune Brand Studio's U.S. wins set the stage for a potential encore on the world stage. The Global Branded Content Awards shortlist will be announced on April 28, 2026, with winners recognized at an awards ceremony in London on June 10, 2026. FBS is expected to compete in the global edition.

About Fortune Brand Studio

Fortune Brand Studio is the branded content arm of Fortune Media, partnering with the world's leading companies to tell stories that inform, inspire and drive business results. Since its founding in 2019, the Studio has earned recognition as one of the most awarded content studios in the industry.

Media Contacts:

Patrick Reilly

Fortune

[email protected]

Chelsea Hudson

Fortune

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation