Fortune Publishes Exclusive Oval Office Interview with President Donald Trump

Fortune Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer Alyson Shontell interviewed Trump on his dealmaking approach to the economy, tariffs, AI, China, corporate America, and global conflict

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune published today an exclusive Oval Office interview with President Donald J. Trump, conducted by Fortune Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer Alyson Shontell.

The feature, titled "President Donald Trump: An Hour in the Oval Office with America's CEO-in-Chief," offers a rare look at how Trump is applying a dealmaker approach to the U.S. economy, corporate America, and the America's position on the world's stage.

Conducted at the Resolute Desk hours ahead of Trump's China summit, the hour-long conversation covers tariffs, AI, the narrow path to rate cuts, Iran, national debt, companies Boeing and Intel, and whether Trump's governing style will endure after he leaves office.

"I make one of those deals every day that no normal person would make," Trump tells Fortune.

Key takeaways from the interview:

Corporate dealmaking: Trump defends equity-stake strategy in companies like Intel and U.S. Steel as a way to strengthen American industry and address the national debt.

Trump defends equity-stake strategy in companies like Intel and U.S. Steel as a way to strengthen American industry and address the national debt. Boeing: Trump encouraged foreign leaders to buy American-made jets, adding, "I want to help American companies."

Trump encouraged foreign leaders to buy American-made jets, adding, "I want to help American companies." Intel: Trump discusses 10% government stake in Intel and says, "Shit, I should have asked for more."

Trump discusses 10% government stake in Intel and says, "Shit, I should have asked for more." AI and infrastructure: Trump compares scale of new data centers to the Pentagon and the critical aspect of winning the AI race.

Trump compares scale of new data centers to the Pentagon and the critical aspect of winning the AI race. National debt: Trump muses that the U.S. is "way underleveraged" when the value of natural assets like the Grand Canyon is considered.

Trump muses that the U.S. is "way underleveraged" when the value of natural assets like the Grand Canyon is considered. Trade and tariffs: Trump outlines push to correct trade imbalances and bring foreign investment back to the U.S.

Trump outlines push to correct trade imbalances and bring foreign investment back to the U.S. Economic uncertainty: Trump discusses inflation, interest rates, rate cuts, and the impact of the Iran conflict on oil prices and the broader economy.

Trump discusses inflation, interest rates, rate cuts, and the impact of the Iran conflict on oil prices and the broader economy. Succession: Asked who could carry on his dealmaking style after his term, Trump says, "Can't answer that question. I don't know. I mean, it's not going to happen again."

"This interview gives readers a rare, close-up view of how President Trump thinks about business, power, negotiation, and America's economic future," said Fortune's Alyson Shontell. "Fortune's audience of global business leaders will find this conversation especially relevant as companies navigate a rapidly changing landscape shaped by AI, trade policy, geopolitics, capital markets, and executive decision-making at the highest levels."

The coverage is available now on Fortune.com.

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SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation