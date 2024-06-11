Fortune Global Forum to be Held in New York City Nov. 11-12, 2024

The Global Forum will convene CEOs of world's largest multinational companies, business leaders, and key policy makers under this year's theme,

"Business at The Speed of Change"

Fortune to launch "The Fortune 100 Most Powerful People in Business" list, celebrated at Global Forum Gala Dinner Nov. 11

The Global Forum comes to New York City for first time in its 30-year history

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced today that the Fortune Global Forum, the preeminent gathering of CEOs and leaders of the world's largest multinational companies, policy makers, and investors, will be held November 11-12, 2024.

For the first time since its launch in 1995, the annual summit is being held in New York City, the financial and diplomatic capital of the world and a hub for global commerce and media, at the historic and acclaimed Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.

Fortune Global Forum is known among leaders worldwide as an irreplaceable venue for convening substantive conversations among high-level business, government, and cultural leaders that provide useful insights into global business and strategic thinking.

This year's event will be no different, with timely and practical topics for discussion to include managing a workforce in an AI-driven economy; responding to ESG backlash; navigating technology risk and regulation as well as climate action and energy challenges; addressing geopolitical conflict and political change; and capitalizing on a volatile global trade landscape.

Fortune will also debut a new list at this year's Fortune Global Forum: The Fortune 100 Most Powerful People in Business. This new global ranking builds on Fortune's history of publishing iconic lists of companies and business leaders — including the Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, and Most Powerful Women — by independently identifying those with far-reaching power and influence using Fortune's proprietary and unique methodology.

"Our Most Powerful People in Business list will help answer the question, 'What defines power in business today?'" said Alyson Shontell, Fortune's Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer. "Power is not just one factor, so we will measure candidates on the size and path of their business, ability to wield influence, career arc and highlights, and societal impact. Some names on the Fortune 100 you will recognize immediately, others you will learn about for the first time. One thing's for sure: If you're in business, you'll want to know who's on the list and why."

"New York is the perfect place to bring together leaders of Global 500 and other innovative companies for vital conversations amid so much change and challenge. And the timing couldn't be better, as the Fortune Global Forum convenes just after the U.S. presidential election and just ahead of COP29," said Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, Fortune's Chief Executive Officer. "The Global Forum and the Fortune 100 Most Powerful People in Business dinner will bring together top leaders for the meaningful dialogue for which the event is known, and those discussions will help to, as is Fortune's mission, change the world by making business better."

About the Fortune Global Forum:

Since 1995, the Fortune Global Forum has been hosted by the editors of Fortune in great cities on the dynamic frontiers of global business. The Fortune Global Forum has convened world leaders and the heads of global business — the chairmen, presidents, and CEOs of the world's largest multinational companies. Participation in the exclusive Fortune Global Forum is by invitation only.

Sponsoring partners this year include Insigniam.

Previous Fortune Global Forum host cities have included Singapore, Barcelona, Guangzhou, New Delhi, Chengdu, Rome, Hong Kong, Toronto, Paris, Abu Dhabi, Cape Town, and San Francisco.

About Fortune:

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Brainstorm Tech, Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Reilly

Fortune

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation