Fortune Launching New Franchise for Next Generation of Business Leaders

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media announced today the launch of Fortune Next to Lead, an expansive editorial-driven initiative dedicated to the next generation of business leadership at Fortune 500 companies — people who are on the rise at major companies and on the fast track at America's largest organizations.

Fortune Next to Lead will span Fortune's editorial platforms. The Fortune Next to Lead community will be supported by a weekly newsletter, Fortune Next to Lead, launching today; a new power list, the Fortune Next to Lead 50, recognizing dynamic rising stars at Fortune 500 companies, to be published in Fall 2024; and more to come.

Ruth Umoh, Editor of Fortune Next to Lead, will oversee the new list and newsletter, which will feature interviews with transformative business leaders, researchers, and career development consultants, providing readers with the strategies, tactics, and competencies they can use to open the door to the C-suite. It will cover what's top of mind for executives who are on the cusp of today's Fortune 500 C-suites and boards, highlighting insightful takeaways from corporate achievements but chronicling missteps as well.

"Future leaders of the Fortune 500 will have to handle unprecedented challenges and a rapidly evolving corporate landscape. They'll also have to develop new skills and competencies that give their companies a competitive edge," Umoh said. "Fortune Next to Lead will spotlight leaders who prioritize both profitability and purpose and who show signs they'll soon be ready to run Fortune 500 companies."

"Fortune is committed to making business better by making today and tomorrow's leaders stronger, smarter , and more resilient for all of us," said Alyson Shontell, Fortune Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer. "Fortune Next to Lead will spotlight the next crop of star talent inside the Fortune 500. Ruth will expand Fortune's unrivaled access to the world's most powerful CEOs to also reach future leaders. Fortune Next to Lead will arm the next generation with the skills, insights, and networks needed to prepare them for top jobs and lead in a way that benefits all stakeholders."

The Fortune Next to Lead newsletter launches in partnership with West Monroe, the global business and technology consulting firm. Casey Foss, chief commercial officer at West Monroe, said, "We are incredibly excited to partner with Fortune on their newest franchise, Fortune Next to Lead, created for the next generation of business leadership and innovation. Our mission has always been to build the next generation of leaders and we see that in action every day with our people co-creating with clients. We are focused on building the skillsets our people need to challenge the status quo and drive value through technology. We've also proudly helped numerous client executives ascend to the C-Suite through the successful initiatives we've led and executed together. This audience is sure to benefit from Fortune's editorial excellence and community."

To receive the free Fortune Next to Lead newsletter, subscribe here. To be considered for the Fortune Next to Lead 50 list, complete the submission form or email [email protected].

About Fortune:

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum and Brainstorm Tech.

