FORTUNE Magazine's Alan Murray, a 2020 Business News Visionary Honoree, Discusses the Rapidly Evolving Role of Today's CEOs

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On a special edition of Monday Morning Radio, FORTUNE magazine's Alan Murray explains how the role of CEO has evolved over the past decade.

"Business success today has much more to do with inspiration, with being able to give people a purpose and direction, not so much direct orders," Murray tells host Dean Rotbart. "Business leaders have to be able to see into the future and see around corners in ways that it just wasn't nearly as necessary ten years ago."

Alan Murray, FORTUNE magazine Dean Rotbart, host, Monday Morning Radio

The full interview is available to stream or download for free at: http://mondaymorningradio.com/ or from the iTunes store (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/monday-morning-radio/id536206924).

Murray, an award-winning, veteran financial journalist, joined FORTUNE as its editor in 2014 and became Time Inc.'s chief content officer in July 2016, overseeing the publisher's 24 titles, including Time, People, Entertainment Weekly, Money, and Sports Illustrated.

When Thai businessman Chatchaval Jiaravanon purchased FORTUNE in November 2018, he appointed Murray its president and CEO.

The TJFR Business News Reporter, which in 2000 recognized the top 100 business news luminaries of the 20th Century, has named Murray to its 2020 honor roll of Business News Visionaries – journalists who have significantly influenced the business news profession over the past two decades.

"What Alan makes abundantly clear on this week's podcast is that today's FORTUNE has evolved with the times and the needs of its readers," says Rotbart, himself an award-winning business and financial reporter.

Murray tells Monday Morning Radio that he and Jiaravanon, FORTUNE's new owner, are dedicated to making FORTUNE the world's preeminent business media brand, serving business leaders in print, online, and at FORTUNE-hosted conferences and events.

No longer merely a chronicler of the world's top companies and executives, today's FORTUNE, Murray notes, is dedicated to providing its readers and attendees the content and connections they need "to help them drive toward business success."

"What can we do to make business better?" is the question that Murray says guides FORTUNE's content and event strategy under his leadership. "I want people to look at FORTUNE and say this magazine is going to help me navigate the future."

As for the future of FORTUNE'S iconic print magazine covers, even they will soon be evolving to reflect the needs and interests of today's readers, Murray tells Rotbart. Readers can look for more compelling artwork on the magazine's cover, in the tradition of its early days, and fewer photos of individual business leaders.

Monday Morning Radio, now in its eighth season, features some of the country's most innovative business owners and experts, including Ken Blanchard, Charles Duhigg, Jen Sincero, Skip Prichard, Henry Mintzberg, Carl Schramm, Daniel Burrus, Steve Strauss, Dudley R. Slater, and Lindsay Pedersen.

The program is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, an Austin, Texas-based school for imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.

Recent guests include:

Steven Anderson , author, "The Bezos Letters: 14 Principles to Grow Your Business Like Amazon"

, author, "The Bezos Letters: 14 Principles to Grow Your Business Like Amazon" Michael Goldsby , a professor of entrepreneurship at Ball State University and co-author of "Entrepreneurship the Disney Way"

, a professor of entrepreneurship at and co-author of "Entrepreneurship the Disney Way" Marketing legends Ryan Deiss , The Digital Marketer, and Roy H. Williams , The Wizard of Ads

, The Digital Marketer, and , The Wizard of Ads James Ledbetter , editor-in-chief, Inc. Magazine

, editor-in-chief, Inc. Magazine Fauzia Burke , founder and president of FSB Associates, which specializes in creating online awareness for books and authors

Rotbart, the host and executive producer of the Monday Morning Radio, is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated former reporter and columnist with The Wall Street Journal, and co-founder of business-to-business publisher, TJFR Group, Inc.

Entrepreneurs, authors, and experts who wish to be a guest on Monday Morning Radio are invited to reach Rotbart by email (visit MondayMorningRadio.com for contact information).

Contact:

Dean Rotbart

303-296-1200

225609@email4pr.com

SOURCE Monday Morning Radio