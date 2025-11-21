Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Invisors to 2025 Best Workplaces for Parents list, ranking no. 26

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® identified Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, as one of the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents™.

This is Invisors' 3rd time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at no. 26. Earning a spot means that Invisors is one of the best companies for working parents in the country.

Invisors is proud to see our commitment to employees and their families recognized once again. Post this

To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of more than 606,000 employees with parenting responsibilities who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies.

"As a parent, I know firsthand how meaningful it is to work at a place that understands life doesn't pause when work starts. At Invisors, being named one of the Best Workplaces for Parents is about creating a caring, flexible space that allows us to be present for school pickups and big moments, it is about supportive leave policies that give families real time to grow and bond and it is about a culture that encourages us to prioritize what matters most. I'm incredibly proud to see our commitment to employees and their families recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work once again," shares Travis Brody, Partner at Invisors.

Invisors is proud to provide various benefits to parents including 12 weeks of paid leave for primary caregivers, 6 weeks of paid leave for non-primary caregivers, flexible working hours and compressed scheduling options, childcare subsidies and insurance benefits for dependents. In addition to our various benefits, we strongly believe in the importance of providing a working environment where parents are able to support their families in a meaningful way.

Learn about our values and culture that define our brand at https://www.invisors.com/company-overview.

The Best Workplaces for Parents list is highly competitive. In the last year, Great Place To Work surveyed 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of more than 8.4 million employees. Of those, nearly 606,000 surveys came from employees who identified as parents, and this list is based on that feedback.

In addition to employee survey data, Great Place To Work collected company data on industry, revenue, employee demographics, parental leave, adoption benefits, flexible scheduling and more. Winning companies were those that offered the most positive outcomes for working parents regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "The companies on this list are committed to solving the unique challenges facing their workers and have found creative ways to ensure working parents can balance family responsibilities with a rewarding career."

This year, Invisors has received various recognitions based on both revenue growth and employee-satisfaction in the US, including the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, South Florida's Best Places to Work list, Great Place to Work US certification and the 2025 Inc Regionals Southeast list. In the UK, this year Invisors has received recognitions on the 2025 Best Workplaces for Women list, 2025 UK's Best Workplaces for Development list and the 2025 UK's Best Workplaces list. These awards highlight Invisors' dedication to a meaningful company culture and our team's values. We are proud to invest in our people as much as we do in our business. Discover our latest news and recognitions we've received at Invisors at https://www.invisors.com/news.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents by analyzing the survey responses of more than 606,000 employees with parenting responsibilities at Great Place To Work Certified companies that also met the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must submit at least 50 responses from U.S. employees with parenting responsibilities. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey as well as data around parental leave, adoption, flexible schedules, childcare, and dependent health care benefits. Great Place To Work received over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees this year alone. See the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts who shape industry, commerce and society through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

SOURCE Invisors