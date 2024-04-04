Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc. to '100 Best Companies to Work For'® in 2024, Ranking No. 90

DENVER, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have recognized PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc. as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2024.

This is PCL's 15th time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 90th place. Earning a spot means that PCL is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For list is the only recognition that focuses on how employees feel about their workplace. Great Place To Work evaluates confidential feedback from employees, matching against HR data from participating companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that comprise the Trust Index™ Survey are honored with placement on the list.

"Knowing this recognition is based on feedback from our employees makes it all the more meaningful," said Deron Brown, PCL president and chief operating officer, U.S. operations. "Every day we strive to build a culture centered on our core values of honesty, integrity and respect. PCL's placement on this list affirms our success in building a vibrant and welcoming workplace. It's an honor to be in the company of elite corporations from across the country when it comes to employee satisfaction."

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from more than 1.3 million U.S. employees. Companies are only considered for the list if they are Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S.

Great Place To Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

Earning a spot on the list is an important indicator of overall company performance. Companies on the 100 Best list consistently outperform the market, and exceed their competitors on key business measures like retention and innovation.

"When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it's one key ingredient: trust," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues, and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential."

"High-trust workplaces will be faster to innovate, more resilient in the face of disruption, and more likely to succeed in today's rapidly changing, AI-integrating world."

"Fortune is happy to have collaborated with Great Place To Work for the 27th year to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For," says Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief at Fortune. "In a difficult macro environment with unprecedented challenges, these companies seemed to navigate their organizations toward steady and positive working environments for employees. Congratulations to all who were recognized."

This is the second year in a row PCL has been recognized as the only general contractor on the "100 Best Companies to Work For" list. The announcement comes as the company is poised to celebrate another milestone: 2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of working across the U.S.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $7 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com .

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place To Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of 8.2 million U.S. employees. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com

