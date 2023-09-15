Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name PCL Construction to 2023 Best Workplaces in Construction, Ranking No. 4

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected PCL Construction for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction™ List. PCL has ranked No. 4 on this prestigious list.

The Best Workplaces in Construction award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 36,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the construction industry.

"We are proud to be the top commercial general contractor on Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction™ List," said PCL President and Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Operations, Deron Brown. "This recognition affirms our commitment to nurturing an environment where our workforce not only feels valued, supported, and empowered but also thrives."

The Best Workplaces in Construction list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Construction," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Construction," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in construction is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

Last April, PCL Construction was also recognized by Great Place To Work® and Fortune® magazine as one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $6 billion USD, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at www.pcl.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 36,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the construction industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology . To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com .



From Fortune. ©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, {PCL. Construction}

