Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Roth Staffing Companies to 2025 Best Medium Workplaces List

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Roth Staffing Companies for the 2025 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List. This is Roth Staffing's ninth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at number 24. Earning a spot means that Roth Staffing is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 228,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with between 100 and 999 U.S. employees.

Coworkers from Roth Staffing's specialized business lines including Ultimate Staffing (administrative and customer service), Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology and Adams & Martin Group (legal) get together to connect and celebrate

"We are incredibly honored to be named for the ninth time to the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces list," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "This recognition is a reflection of our coworkers' commitment to enlivening our company culture through their work with our customers and Ambassadors, their support of each other, and their service to the community. Thank you to all of them for making a positive impact every day."

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary platform to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Small and medium businesses can compete with anyone for talent when they build an irresistible culture," says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. "These companies make the most of their strategic advantages as smaller organizations, ensuring every employee feels recognized for their contributions and rewarded with their fair share of the benefits of success."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 228,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Medium Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

