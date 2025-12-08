The Orange County Register Names Roth Staffing Companies A Winner of the Orange County Top Workplaces 2025 Award

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing Companies has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by Orange County Top Workplaces 2025, ranking #2 in the large company category and marking the company's 13th time being named to this list. This recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Being named as an Orange County Top Workplace is truly special because Roth Staffing was founded right here in Orange County, and it's the home of our corporate office and many local teams," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "This recognition reflects the voices of our own coworkers and a commitment to our company's shared Purpose: 'To make life better for the people we serve.' I'm incredibly proud of our coworkers for making Roth Staffing a place where people love to work."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across the United States. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

