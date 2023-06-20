Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name SafeLease to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas for Second Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine have honored SafeLease as one of this year's Best Workplaces in Texas. This is the second consecutive year SafeLease has been named to this prestigious list. To be selected, SafeLease surpassed rigorous benchmarks and has established itself as one of the best companies to work for headquartered in Texas.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List, Great Place To Work surveyed more than 100,000 employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey , employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

"Earning Fortune's Best Workplaces in Texas award for the second year in a row is an exceptional accomplishment," said SafeLease CEO Steven Stein. "Culture is what people do when no one's watching and I think ours is enviable. The team prioritizes results and open-minded collaboration to drive innovation in the self-storage industry. I congratulate our incredible team for creating a great place to work not just in Texas, but across the United States."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These are companies that understand how putting people first drives performance, productivity and innovation — essentials in this economy."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "They are leading their industries in employee satisfaction, a critical metric for success in a period of economic uncertainty."



To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

About SafeLease

SafeLease is a leading provider of self-storage tenant protection and revenue management software. The company leverages technology and a partner-centric business model to create new revenue channels that maximize the value of commercial property assets at more than 1,000 facilities nationwide.

SafeLease is headquartered in Austin, TX and works with commercial real estate owners across the United States. Learn more at safelease.com .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million survey responses received. Of those, more than 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, and this list is based on their feedback. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com .

