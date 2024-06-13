EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Somos, Inc. as one of this year's Best Workplaces in New York. Coming in at No. 21, Somos has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces among companies headquartered in the Greater New York City region.

Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Somos, Inc. to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 140,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

"We are incredibly honored to be named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York list," states Gina Perini, Somos' CEO. "This recognition is a testament to the collective effort of our entire team. Creating an amazing place to work is truly a team sport, and it's our shared commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive culture that makes Somos such a special place. Culture is key, and we are proud of the environment we've built together, where every employee feels valued and empowered to succeed."

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in New York," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "As the business landscape is disrupted — from AI, global conflict, and market pressure — companies who have built a reservoir of trust with their employees will be more resilient and, ultimately, more successful."

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), Somos supports over 1,400 service providers in North America and manages over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions, covering hundreds of different datasets to serve the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through their global portfolio of products and services and a collaborative approach in everything they do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying companies that together employ more than 8.2 million people in the U.S., with over 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 140,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified ™ , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region. Read the full methodology.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

