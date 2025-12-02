Somos, Inc. Appoints Elissa Barrett as Chief People Officer

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Somos, Inc., a global leading provider of telecom registry management and data solutions, announced today the appointment of Elissa Barrett as Chief People Officer. Elissa will lead Somos' people and culture strategy and oversee all aspects of talent development, employee experience, organizational effectiveness and workforce planning. As a member of the executive leadership team, she will work cross-functionally to ensure the company's people strategy supports long-term business priorities, strengthens alignment across teams and reinforces Somos' commitment to trust, collaboration and shared success.

Elissa brings a distinctive blend of creativity, operational strength and people-first leadership shaped by a career that spans music, technology and high-growth organizations.

Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at Henry Meds, a telehealth technology company pioneering accessible healthcare solutions. Prior to that, Elissa spent seven years as Vice President of Human Resources at HubSpot, where she helped scale the company from 1,000 to 8,000 employees and earned more than 170 workplace awards, including Glassdoor's #1 Best Place to Work. Prior to HubSpot, she led people partnerships at Spotify, focusing on building inclusive programs that supported both creativity and operational excellence.

"At Somos, we care deeply about our people and culture. Elissa's experience helping organizations grow with purpose and her commitment to building inclusive, high-performing teams make her a perfect addition to our leadership team," said Gina Perini, Chair of the Board and CEO at Somos. "We are pleased to welcome her as we deepen the culture of trust that propels our growth and our mission forward."

Throughout her career, Elissa has earned a reputation for developing systems that elevate culture, enhance employee experience and support sustainable growth. Her work combines talent initiatives, leadership development programs and people strategies that help companies navigate transformation with clarity and care.

"People are at the heart of every great organization," said Barrett. "I'm excited to join Somos and collaborate with teams across the company to build experiences that help individuals grow, feel connected and do their best work."

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), Somos supports over 1,400 service providers in North America and manages over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions, covering hundreds of different datasets to serve the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through their global portfolio of products and services and a collaborative approach in everything they do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world.

To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

