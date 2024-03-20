Fortune Media Expands In The UK And Europe, Establishing The New Destination For Business Leaders Across The Region

Announces Alex Wood Morton as new Executive Editor for Europe

Grethe Schepers joins as List Director, Europe; Irena Raltcheva named Commercial Director, leading London-based sales team

Building on 94 years of advancing the global CEO conversation, Fortune Europe offers market-leading editorial, iconic lists, and data for the future of business in the region

20-strong newsroom across London, Berlin, Geneva, Madrid and Paris, adds local reporting power to a global editorial operation of journalists and analysts

LONDON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media announced today a significant expansion in the UK and Europe. The publication is adding several new top editorial and commercial executives to its European operations, including Alex Wood Morton as Executive Editor for Europe.

Representing a significant investment into the region, the new senior hires hail from Fidelity International, Forbes, The Drum, and The Wall Street Journal, and signify Fortune's growing commitment to the UK and Europe.

Executive Editor Wood Morton will lead editorial across print, digital and live events. Previously, he oversaw growth of the Forbes brand across Europe as the Managing Director and Europe Editor. Wood Morton is an award-winning editor, a recognized leader in business journalism, and a former entrepreneur who founded The Memo, a future trends magazine that he sold to Forbes in 2018.

Grethe Schepers joins Fortune as List Director, Europe, where she will lead the expansion of Fortune's iconic lists to Europe, while developing the brand's European and global audiences. An industry-recognized economist, she previously served as Director of Research for Fidelity International in London.

Irena Raltcheva joins Fortune as Commercial Director, Europe, where she will lead Fortune's growing sales team for media and sponsorship partners, also based in the London office. Raltcheva will expand Fortune's Europe and UK-based client base across digital and print advertising, custom content and conference sponsorships. Before joining Fortune, she led EMEA and enterprise partnerships at The Drum. The sales team is anchored by Rupert Turnbull, Sales Director, Europe.

Peter Vanham, based in Geneva and the author of Fortune's CEO Weekly Europe newsletter, joined Fortune in August 2022 from the World Economic Forum. He will join Fortune Europe as Editorial Director, Leadership, spearheading CEO and leadership coverage, and developing an exclusive community of business leaders in Europe.

Jim Jacovides, Managing Director, Europe, said: "Fundamentally, Fortune believes in business. Our journalists mark companies' successes and equally hold them accountable when they miss. Alex will lead the creation of compelling content that speaks to a UK and European C-Suite audience and provides insight, information and lessons to make their own businesses better."

"Our new List Director, Grethe Schepers, will produce several lists this year, including Fortune 500 Europe and 100 Best Companies to Work For, Europe, that will be essential reference points for business leaders and employees. With his background at the World Economic Forum, Editorial Director, Leadership, Peter Vanham, has longstanding relationships with the top CEOs in Europe. He'll convene events for the UK/Europe's C-Suite and share insights into how to shape business success in the UK and Europe. Irena Ratcheva will leverage her background in enterprise partnerships to develop and execute strategic initiatives that drive revenue."

Executive Editor Alex Wood Morton said: "Until now, the UK and Europe have lacked an editorial champion for big business. Fortune believes in business, holds those at the top to account, and, most importantly, celebrates success."

"In Europe, we're building upon a 94-year-old trusted brand that arms the CEOs of today and tomorrow with the insights they need to stay ahead of the competition. Our focus will be on critical trends including AI, hybrid working and sustainability, and how they impact Fortune 500 Europe companies and beyond. I'm excited to be part of a fast-growing media brand that values local expertise and quality journalism and has a clear mission."

Key pillars of Fortune Europe include:

DIGITAL — Showcasing the best of Fortune's global newsroom with bespoke editorial series and features targeted to executives from across the UK and Europe on Fortune.com. The CEO Weekly Europe newsletter, which features CEO perspectives on the biggest business stories in Europe, was launched in late 2023 and will be the first of a new stable of newsletters.

LISTS — Fortune launched its first Fortune 500 Europe list last November, ranking the biggest Europe-based companies by revenue. The London-based research team will produce several new lists for the region including a new Best Places to Work in Europe list.

LIVE EVENTS — Fortune will host the inaugural Brainstorm AI London conference April 15-16 at The Rosewood London – Accenture, the Founding Partner; Builder.ai, conference sponsor – with headline speakers from Google DeepMind, Amazon Health Services and the London Stock Exchange Group. The AI leadership conference is the first in a series of other premium events serving CEOs and executives from across the UK and Europe.

PRINT — Fortune's iconic print magazine will now include more European features, new lists and exclusive cover stories, highlighting the best of business from across the region with high-impact must-reads for business leaders. Distribution will be increased across key markets including London, Paris, Zurich and Milan.

The new appointments join Fortune's existing team based at its London bureau, including Massimo Marioni, Fortune's Senior News Editor for Europe; Jeremy Kahn, AI Editor, one of the world's leading AI reporters and author of Fortune's Eye On AI newsletter; Mohamed El Aassar, Fortune's commentary editor; and a team of reporters based in the UK and in continental Europe covering the leadership, sustainability, tech, and more at fortune.com.

