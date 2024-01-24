Fortune Names Business Journalist Diane Brady to Dual Leadership Role for Fortune Live Media and Its Flagship CEO Initiative

News provided by

Fortune Media (USA) Corporation

24 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Brady in key role to help drive Fortune's expanding global conferences, events and communities

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media announced today the appointment of Diane Brady, business journalist and author, as Executive Director of Fortune Live Media and Editorial Director of Fortune CEO Initiative, a key new leadership position in Fortune's expanding live media and executive community unit.

Starting Jan. 29th, Brady will be based at Fortune's headquarters in New York City, reporting to Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, Fortune's Chief Strategy Officer. Brady will work closely with Fortune's global conference team, and with the editorial leadership reporting to Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief of Fortune.

Brady will serve as a coordinating moderator of a growing events portfolio. She will also curate Fortune's CEO Initiative, a global gathering of C-suite and executive leadership. Brady will help create compelling events with and for CEOs and thought leaders,  convening top executives, policymakers, and experts to appear in innovative live formats alongside Fortune's top editors and reporters.

Brady was most recently an Assistant Managing Editor at Forbes, where she oversaw a team of journalists covering and convening C-suite leaders and other communities. She also created new event franchises at Forbes and served as editorial chief of its video interview series. Her resume includes extended stints at The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Maclean's, and McKinsey & Co.

Fortune Live Media hosts invitation-only meetings and membership communities for  leaders who shape the global business agenda. Fortune runs some of the most exclusive conference franchises in the world, including Most Powerful Women, the CEO Initiative, and Brainstorm Tech and Brainstorm AI. The number of Fortune events has tripled since before the pandemic, and are now being expanded globally.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts – those who shape industry, commerce and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contact:
Patrick Reilly
Fortune
[email protected]

SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation

