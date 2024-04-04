Fortune Names Georgene Huang as General Manager of Its Iconic Fortune 500 Lists and Rankings

Digital entrepreneur and former financial data executive Huang, joins Fortune to expand and innovate Fortune Analytics, a new unit based on its authoritative global lists and rankings

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media announced today the appointment of Georgene Huang as General Manager, Fortune Analytics. In this newly created position, she will develop and execute go-to market strategies for a range of Fortune's iconic lists and rankings. She will be based in New York and report to Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, Fortune's Chief Strategy Officer.

An entrepreneurial executive with a track record of building and scaling innovative businesses and products, Huang co-founded and was CEO of Fairygodboss, a digital HR tech platform serving corporate employers and professional women. Her experience in technology and SaaS businesses has included serving as the Head of Institutional Products, the enterprise product division, at Dow Jones, and Managing Director at Bloomberg Ventures. Georgene began her career as a financial research analyst on Wall Street.

In her new role, she will oversee innovation and expansion of Fortune's lists and rankings, including the Fortune 500, the Fortune Global 500, and Most Powerful Women, working with colleagues across the globe to develop the organization's industry-leading business lists and data insights.

"I'm thrilled to lead this amazing franchise and build upon the trusted, and globally recognized, Fortune lists that have been published for 70 years," said Huang. "Our unique data sets provide the ability to derive powerful, game-changing insights."

"As an accomplished strategist and product innovator, Georgene is the perfect leader to help build out and enhance Fortune's historical and new lists in the U.S., while collaborating with colleagues in Europe and Asia, to strengthen our data-driven product offerings," said Nyrkovskaya.

