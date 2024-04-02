Fortune Names New Editorial Leadership and Advisory Board for Brainstorm Tech Franchise Ahead of 2024 Summit in Park City, Utah, July 15 - 17

Andrew Nusca returns to Fortune as Editorial Director of Brainstorm Tech

BrainTRUST formed for Brainstorm Tech flagship conferences

Fortune Founders Forum returns to Park City for 2nd year, with concurrent programming for curated group of early-stage founders and builders

Early confirmed speakers for Brainstorm Tech 2024 represent Amazon, Brex, Cisco, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Google, Riot Games, Wiz, Y Combinator and more

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media announced Andrew Nusca as the new Editorial Director of its Brainstorm Tech franchise, the 23-year-old flagship event where the top technology and media leaders, operators, entrepreneurs, innovators, and influencers assemble for a dynamic exchange of ideas. Fortune also created a new advisory board for Brainstorm Tech – its BrainTRUST – to help power this year's summit in Park City, Utah, July 15 to 17.

Nusca rejoins Fortune after serving as senior director and editor-in-chief at Activision Blizzard, where he led editorial efforts for the entertainment giant's 400 million gamers, and as the first executive editor of Morning Brew, a media company that specializes in newsletters about business.

Maryam Banikarim, Managing Director, Fortune Live Media, responsible for the Brainstorm Tech global franchise, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Andrew back to Fortune. Andrew is incredibly savvy about and well-connected in tech, so he is the perfect person to strengthen the Brainstorm Tech community with the most innovative voices in tech and the next generation of founders. A respected and well-known journalist, Andrew is skilled at bringing the right people together while eliciting news-making moments for Fortune audiences."

Nusca said, "No one tells the story of business like Fortune does, and I am elated to return to the phenomenally talented Fortune team. At its best, the Brainstorm Tech community buzzes with excitement—and a healthy dose of skepticism—about the future. I cannot wait to reinvigorate Brainstorm Tech's role at the very center of industry discourse."

Brainstorm Tech, founded in 2001, has attracted visionary technology entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 C-suite executives, investors, and emerging tech founders and builders for an annual, invitation-only summer retreat where Fortune's award-winning journalists explore the most potent issues at the intersections of Silicon Valley, Wall Street, Washington, and Hollywood.

Fortune Co-Chairs for this year's Brainstorm Tech are Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell and Tech Correspondent Jason Del Rey. They will be joined by two guest Co-Chairs: Andy Dunn, founding CEO of Bonobos and Pie, author of Burn Rate: Launching a Startup and Losing My Mind, and author of the new Fortune advice column for startups, Ask Andy; and Joe Marchese, Founding Partner, Human Ventures and Casa Komos Brands Group.

Fortune today also announced a new advisory board, the Brainstorm Tech BrainTRUST. Members will participate in the event and advise the Co-Chairs and Fortune editors on program curation and community building.

BrainTRUST members include:

Terri Burns, Investor

Jill Greenberg Chase, Partner, CapitalG

Lucy Guo, Founder, Scale AI and Passes

Brooke Hammerling, Founder, The New New Thing

Elena Kvochko, Chief Trust Officer, SAP

TJ Parker, Co-founder and Former CEO, Pillpack; General Partner, Matrix Partners

Raj Seshadri, President, Data & Services, Mastercard

Ken Washington, Chief Technology Officer, Medtronic

Early confirmed speakers for the 2024 Summit include:

Mary Daly, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

Jeff Dean, Chief Scientist, Google DeepMind and Google Research, Google

Pedro Franceschi, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Brex

Maëlle Gavet, Chief Executive Officer, Techstars

Dylan Jadeja, Chief Executive Officer. Riot Games

Peggy Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Agility Robotics

Rohit Prasad, Senior Vice President and Head Scientist, Artificial General Intelligence, Amazon

Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder and CEO, Wiz

Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco

Darian Shirazi , General Partner, Gradient Ventures

Garry Tan, President and CEO, Y Combinator

Cristóbal Valenzuela, Co-founder and CEO, Runway

In addition, Fortune will hold its second annual Founders Forum in partnership with Threshold Ventures concurrently with the Brainstorm Tech summit in Park City, as an extension of that exclusive membership community and designed for a select group of early-stage entrepreneurs and rising stars in business and tech.

Founders Forum will be co-chaired by Andrew Nusca and former Fortune editor Polina Marinova Pompliano, founder of The Profile and author of Hidden Genius: The secret ways of thinking that power the world's most successful people.

Early confirmed sponsors for Brainstorm Tech 2024 include KPMG and the New York Stock Exchange, both returning as sponsors of the annual summit. For more dates and information on the Brainstorm Tech 2024 summit: Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2024.

