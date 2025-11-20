Fortune Names Taylor Morrison to 2025 Best Workplaces in Construction™ and Best Workplaces for Women™ Lists

America's Most Trusted® Home Builder awarded for its exceptional workplace culture

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) today announced the addition of two more workplace awards to its esteemed bench of growing accolades: Fortune Media's 2025 Best Workplaces in Construction™ and Best Workplaces for Women™ lists.

For a company overview on Taylor Morrison, visit the Great Place to Work® certification profile .

Fortune Media leverages Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, to conduct the surveys for both the Best Workplaces in Construction and Best Workplaces for Women awards, analyzing nearly 54,000 responses from construction employees and 605,000 responses from women. Among large companies Taylor Morrison ranked 8th for the Best Workplaces in Construction and 37th for the Best Workplaces for Women.

"We know how rewarding a career at Taylor Morrison can be, and it starts with fostering an environment where our team members can thrive," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Being recognized through awards like these validates how tremendous our workplace culture is and helps recruit more qualified team members from other occupations into our industry."

Taylor Morrison is working to solve the construction industry's growing labor shortage through its talent acquisition and current team members' professional development, including:

A workplace culture that yields a 93 percent approval rating among team members citing Taylor Morrison as a great place to work, compared to a 57 percent national average.

Increasing the percentage of women who currently hold construction roles over the past decade by 887 percent.

Offering a summer internship program, created to provide young professionals with exposure to the rewards of a career in homebuilding.

Supporting programs that reach diverse talent pools, including those with experience beyond homebuilding that can bring outside perspectives.

Providing various leadership development programs designed for specific roles and conducted in partnership with outside consultants.

Pairing new team members with mentors during onboarding for improved retention.

Both the Best Workplaces in Construction list and Best Workplaces for Women are highly competitive. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary Trust Index™ Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees.

Similarly, for the Best Workplace for Women list, Great Place to Work measured the experience of women at participating companies and compared those results to their peers within the organization. The best companies create great work experiences for all women, from the frontline to the C-Suite.

"These companies show that when women thrive in the workplace, everybody else does, too. That's what it means to be a For All company, where the expectation is that every employee can have a great experience and reach their full potential," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.

In addition to being recognized on these Fortune lists, Taylor Morrison holds several additional accolades including being named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, Forbes' Most Trusted, Great Place To Work®, and Best Companies in America lists, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greenest Companies lists, U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, the American Opportunity Index, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

To learn more about career opportunities with Taylor Morrison, visit https://careers.taylormorrison.com/

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2025, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction by analyzing confidential survey responses from over 1.3 million employees, representing the experience of 8.4 million employees in the U.S. in 2024 and 2025. Of those responses, nearly 54,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the construction industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

