Taylor Morrison Recognized in Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2026 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

America's Most Trusted® Home Builder earned its top score in governance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) has been named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies.

Taylor Morrison earned its highest corporate responsibility score in the governance category and continues to improve year over year in the environmental category.

"Taylor Morrison is committed to doing what's right for all stakeholders and I'm proud of the progress we've made to integrate corporate responsibility in every area of our business," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "This meaningful recognition validates the deeper purpose behind our work as a homebuilder and the impact we aim to make in tackling today's most pressing environmental and social challenges."

This July, Taylor Morrison released its seventh annual Sustainability & Belonging Report, detailing its corporate responsibility initiatives and commitment to building a more sustainable future. Key accomplishments included:

More robust reporting of the Company's environmental impact, including enhanced greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory and a 47 percent lower average home energy consumption than the Home Energy Rating System (HERS®) 2006 new home benchmark.

and a 47 percent lower average home energy consumption than the 2006 new home benchmark. Continued focus on promoting biodiversity and safeguarding wildlife habitat across communities through an exclusive partnership with the National Wildlife Federation . Since 2019, Taylor Morrison has established more than 150 Certified Natural Open Spaces™ and protected over 9,200 acres of Certified Wildlife Habitat®.

. Since 2019, Taylor Morrison has established more than 150 Certified Natural Open Spaces™ and protected over 9,200 acres of Certified Wildlife Habitat®. Prioritized climate-resilient construction practices and product choices, delivering superior quality homes that fared well in extreme weather events and lower average insurance premiums for homeowners.

and product choices, delivering superior quality homes that fared well in extreme weather events and lower average insurance premiums for homeowners. Championed inclusion, belonging, and equal opportunity , with focused efforts to provide team members the tools and knowledge to serve the Company's increasingly diverse consumer base.

, with focused efforts to provide team members the tools and knowledge to serve the Company's increasingly diverse consumer base. Submitted the Company's first CDP disclosure , demonstrating reporting transparency and responsiveness to stakeholder requests for climate-related information.

, demonstrating reporting transparency and responsiveness to stakeholder requests for climate-related information. Served as the first official homebuilder for the ABC series reboot, " Extreme Makeover: Home Edition ." Team members and trade partners built five homes for deserving families and a Wellness Center for a community of homes for Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center patients.

." Team members and trade partners built five homes for deserving families and a Wellness Center for a community of homes for Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center patients. Taylor Morrison's disclosures align with the material topics highlighted by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

In addition to being named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, Taylor Morrison holds several additional accolades including being named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, Fortune's Best Workplaces in Construction and Best Workplaces for Women lists, Forbes' Most Trusted, Great Place To Work®, and Best Companies in America lists, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greenest Companies lists, U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, the American Opportunity Index, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

To learn more about career opportunities with Taylor Morrison, visit https://careers.taylormorrison.com/

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2025, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies List

Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The analysis is based on the quantitative data from more than 30 key performance indicators across areas of CSR reputation, derived from an extensive survey conducted among 18,000 U.S. residents, assessing the public's perception of each company's social responsibility efforts.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

