Fortune Next To Lead: The 25 Most Powerful Rising Executives In The Fortune 500

Inaugural list of executives from Fortune 500 companies, including Lululemon, PepsiCo, Target, UPS, and Walmart

Rising stars in tech, energy, financial services, healthcare, among others

11 of 25 executives are women

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Next to Lead today unveiled its inaugural Most Powerful Rising Executives list, highlighting 25 high-performing and fast-advancing leaders at Fortune 500 companies who demonstrate the executive chops and operational expertise needed to become future Fortune 500 CEOs. Those on the list are not only driving meaningful change at their companies but are also poised to shape the future of business within their industries and at some of America's largest corporations.

Executives on the list work in a range of sectors spanning technology, energy, health care, financial services, retail, and consumer goods. Notably, 44% of the featured leaders are women, and 52% are people of color, reflecting a growing emphasis on diversity in corporate leadership and the returns on investments in developing diverse talent.

The Fortune Next to Lead: 25 Most Powerful Rising Executives include Megan Crozier, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Sam's Club; Craig Williams, President of Geographies and Marketplace, Nike; Sarah Bond, President, Xbox; Tim Ryan, Head of Technology and Business Enablement, Citi, and Jennifer Taubert, EVP, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson. Click here for the complete list.

The list is part of Fortune's Next to Lead franchise , dedicated to spotlighting the next generation of business leadership within Fortune 500 companies. Next to Lead includes a weekly newsletter with actionable insights for rising leaders, presented in partnership with West Monroe. Subscribe here .

Ruth Umoh, Editor of Fortune Next to Lead, explained, "These leaders possess high CEO potential, combining vision, adaptability, technological expertise, operational proficiency, financial acumen, and strategic thinking—skills essential for driving innovation and ensuring long-term success in a competitive and ever-evolving business landscape."

Fortune used its proprietary methodology to identify this group of notable rising executives at Fortune 500 companies. The full methodology can be found here .

