Fortune nominates The Bloc as one of the Best Workplaces in New York 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloc has been named by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™ and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. This is The Bloc's first time being named to this prestigious list of small and medium sized businesses. The Bloc is 1 of 3 advertising agencies on the list, and the only Healthcare Advertising Agency focused exclusively on health. Earning a spot means that The Bloc is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in New York award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 78,000 current employees in the New York State, Tri-State and metro area. In that survey, 93% of The Bloc's employees said The Bloc is a great place to work. This number is 34 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

"The Bloc's motto is 'Be Great to Do Good' – and part of that means doing good by our employees," said Jennifer Matthews, CEO at The Bloc. "Our employees have made The Bloc one of the leading health creative agencies in the US, and we're glad we can celebrate them with this honor."

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work® certified organization.

Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in New York™ list is an especially significant award this year, as the pace and shape of work has changed dramatically," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Leaders at these companies have showed exceptional care for their people. And this support resonates with all employee groups. It doesn't matter what pronoun they use, their experience level or their pay grade, all people have a great experience."

The Bloc is a leading independent health creative agency in the United States. Celebrating 21 years in 2021, The Bloc delivers comprehensive multichannel communications for audiences across the health spectrum and partners with innovative clients who are doing some of the most meaningful and exciting work in health today. A founding member of The BlocPartners, the leading global network of independent health creative agencies, The Bloc's work has been globally recognized for creativity and innovation. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com.

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in New York™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 78,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

