Fortune recognizes Duke Energy as one of the World's Most Admired Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has been recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2025. This is the eighth consecutive year the company has made the list, ranking as one of the top four gas and electric utilities for the fourth year in a row.

"Delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities is at the core of everything we do," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy's chair and CEO. "Being recognized by our industry peers, directors and analysts in Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our employees who drive innovation and power the communities we serve every day."

To determine the industry rankings, executives, directors and industry analysts are independently surveyed and companies are rated on nine attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness.

Recent company performance highlights:

Prioritizing grid reliability – In 2024, smart, self-healing technology helped to avoid more than 2.3 million customer outages across Duke Energy's six-state service area, saving around 11 million hours of total outage time. More than 75% of those benefits were achieved during major storms. Around 60% of Duke Energy customers are served by self-healing and automated power restoration technology, with a goal of serving 80% or more over the next few years.

Supporting our communities – Duke Energy and its foundation marked the milestone of investing more than $22 million since 2019 to support nonprofits and local organizations on the front lines of disaster preparedness and response. The support centered on strengthening community resilience and safety with Duke Energy Foundation grants focused on delivering immediate relief in times of crisis and equipping first responders with advanced tools, customized training and life-saving equipment to boost readiness.

Preparing for the future – We experienced robust economic development growth in our service territories across a diverse set of industries, including batteries, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, data centers and more, which will lead to meaningful load growth and economic benefits for the communities we serve. Through 2028, we are projecting average overall load growth of 1.5% to 2% per year.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and advanced nuclear.

