Fortune Transportation Selects Trimble's Video Intelligence to Improve Safety and Liability Protection

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced that Fortune Transportation, a Minnesota-based refrigerated carrier, is deploying the Trimble® Video Intelligence™ solution in its 135 trucks. The Video Intelligence solution is designed specifically for the commercial transportation industry, with forward, side and rear-facing cameras to provide fleets with a 360-degree view of their vehicles.

A Trimble customer since 2017, Fortune found itself experiencing challenges with its existing video solution. "Our previous video solution would capture videos at four frames per second, which made them difficult to interpret when captured on a truck moving down the road at highway speeds," said Kent Kelly, general manager for Fortune Transportation. "Trimble Video Intelligence has hit the sweet spot with 12 frames per second, giving us a manageable video file size and a clear perspective that provides the context to potentially exonerate a driver in the event of an accident."

Trimble's Video Intelligence gathers videos triggered by company-controlled settings, including sudden acceleration or hard braking, helping fleets cut down on non-event videos to streamline the review process and focus only on the videos, drivers and driver behaviors that require immediate attention.

By adding Video Intelligence's forward and side-facing cameras to its fleet, Fortune is building on its existing set of Trimble fleet mobility solutions, which leverage the powerful Android operating system and LTE connectivity for increased driver and vehicle safety, efficiency and performance.

"Pairing Video Intelligence with our other Trimble products allows us to get the best of both platforms," said Kelly. "We can now integrate Trimble's rich driver and vehicle data with video to better identify fleet-wide trends, helping us enhance coaching opportunities and increase safety across our entire driver base."

"Since launching Video Intelligence nearly three years ago, we have continued to evolve our solutions to help fleets reach new levels of safety and liability protection," said Jim Angel, vice president of Trimble Video Intelligence Solutions. "We look forward to working with Fortune to help them utilize our platform to better protect the company in the event of an accident and to improve safety on the road for all drivers."

For more information about Fortune, visit: fortunetransportation.com . For more information about Trimble Video Intelligence solutions, visit: mobility.trimble.com/fleet-solutions/video-safety-solutions .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of ALK, PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

