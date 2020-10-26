Forty Counties in Tennessee Added to Ambetter of Tennessee Insurance Coverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Tennessee runs from November 1 through December 15. This year, Ambetter of Tennessee is available to residents in 81 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, Ambetter of Tennessee continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

Ambetter of Tennessee offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter of Tennessee provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards Program

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter of Tennessee website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of Tennessee provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter of Tennessee also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Ambetter of Tennessee has been serving Tennessee since 2015 and currently serves more than 10,956 members through its Ambetter plan. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter of Tennessee will be offered:

Anderson

Bedford

Benton

Bledsoe

Blount

Bradley

Campbell

Carroll

Carter

Cheatham

Chester

Claiborne

Cocke

Coffee

Crockett

Davidson

Decatur

Dickson

Dyer

Fayette

Franklin

Gibson

Giles

Grainger

Greene

Grundy

Hamblen

Hamilton

Hancock

Hardeman

Hardin

Hawkins

Haywood

Henderson

Henry

Hickman

Houston

Humphreys

Jefferson

Johnson

Knox

Lake

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Lewis

Lincoln

Loudon

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Maury

McMinn

McNairy

Meigs

Monroe

Montgomery

Moore

Morgan

Obion

Perry

Polk

Rhea

Roane

Robertson

Rutherford

Scott

Sequatchie

Sevier

Shelby

Stewart

Sullivan

Sumner

Tipton

Trousdale

Unicoi

Union

Washington

Wayne

Weakley

Williamson

Wilson

Tennessee residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Tennessee or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambetteroftennessee.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to the member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

**$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Ambetter of Tennessee

Ambetter of Tennessee serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of Tennessee is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.ambetteroftennessee.com.

