FORTY-THREE PHYSICIANS FROM UNITED DIGESTIVE PARTNER PRACTICES NAMED CASTLE CONNOLLY TOP DOCTORS 2024

Recipients of Honor Among the Top Seven Percent of All Practicing Physicians in the United States

ATLANTA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-three physicians from six partner practices of United Digestive have been honored by Castle Connolly as Top Doctors for 2024 for their demonstrated excellence in clinical care, among many other factors.

Castle Connolly Top Doctors are peer-nominated and rigorously vetted by a physician-led research team. Each Top Doctor nominee undergoes a meticulous evaluation, which includes a consideration of their professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills, and outcomes data. The peer-reviewed selection methodology is endorsed by the Castle Connolly Medical Advisory Board and is, according to evidence published in the Journal of Medical Research, more reliable than others that solely rely on patient reviews. Recipients of the Top Doctors distinction represent the top seven percent of all practicing physicians in the United States.

"We are incredibly proud of our 43 physicians who have been recognized as Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 2024," said Dr. Neal C. Patel, CEO of United Digestive. "This prestigious honor underscores their commitment to excellence in patient care and acknowledges their outstanding contributions to the field of gastroenterology. It is a testament to their dedication and unwavering pursuit of high standards in healthcare delivery."

Recipients include:

Drs. Brent W. Acker, Basil S. Al-Awabdy, Girish Anand, Anthony Balistreri, James C. Barlow, Mahmoud B. Barrie, Christopher A. Brown, Joel Camilo, Steven L. Carpenter, Hitesh R. Chokshi, Susan G. Coe, Bradley Creel, Eric Davis, Mark D. Edge, Brian D. Feiock, Temitope Y. Foster, Sagar Garud, Nicole M. Gordon, Kelly C. Grow, Eric D. High, Nandhakumar Kanagarajan, Yasmin K. Karim, Hetal A. Karsan, Leah G. Katta, Lori Lucas, Enrique J. Martinez, Jae Eun Min, Mubashar Munir, Mark E. Murphy, Mark R. Nyce, Kamil Obideen, Neal K. Osborn, Keval Patel, Joyce C. Peji, David N. Quinn, David Rabin, Nick Sharma, Bradley D. Shepherd, Andrew J. Simpson, Marc B. Sonenshine, Mark A. Stern, John Suh, and Ryan C. Wanamaker

The partner practices they respectively represent are Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates, East Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, Gastroenterology Associates of Athens, The Center for Digestive & Liver Health, and Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida.

For more information about United Digestive, its partner practices, and Top Doctors recipients, please visit www.uniteddigestive.com.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

