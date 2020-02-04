Forty8Fifty Labs Named Atlassian Platinum Enterprise Solutions Partner

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs, the Agile and DevOps consultancy and subsidiary of Veristor Systems, today announced that it has been elevated to the Platinum level within the Atlassian Enterprise Solution Partner Program. Recognized for its depth of expertise and experience with the complete suite of Atlassian solutions, Forty8Fifty Labs is now an Enterprise Platinum Solutions Partner offering accredited services, apps and integrations, training and customized solutions that extend the power of Atlassian products.

"Atlassian products are the cornerstone of our software portfolio and our experts are masters at helping customers get the most out of their Atlassian investments," said Steve Bishop, Executive Director of Forty8Fifty Labs and CTO of Veristor. "We're honored to be elevated to the Platinum partner level. As part of an elite group of top Atlassian Solution Partners globally, we look forward to collaborating with Atlassian on the delivery of exceptional consulting, training and custom integrations for mutual customers that wish to take their team collaboration and DevOps practices to a whole new level."

Atlassian solutions help companies unleash the potential of their teams. Its collaboration software helps teams organize, discuss and complete shared work. Atlassian products include Jira Software, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Opsgenie, Jira Service Desk, and Jira Align. Atlassian's Solution Partner Program levels (Silver, Gold and Platinum) recognize depth of expertise and experience with Atlassian products. As a Platinum Solution Partner, Forty8Fifty Labs is part of an elite group of partners in the Atlassian ecosystem delivering exceptional services, training and integrations to Atlassian customers.

Forty8Fifty Labs was first named an Atlassian Solutions Partner in 2017 and was soon named Atlassian Partner of the Year 2017, Rising Star for its outstanding contribution and achievements during Atlassian's Fiscal Year 2017.

Forty8Fifty Labs builds solutions that deliver security and privacy, predictable licensing and assured compliance with the flexibility and extensibility organizations need to be reliably agile. Forty8Fifty Labs also delivers world-class Atlassian consulting, support, and training that's custom designed to suit the needs of enterprise organizations. For more information, visit: https://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/atlassian.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the DevOps and Agile Consulting, Services and Software Development subsidiary of Veristor Systems, Inc. With decades of field-proven experience in solving the toughest challenges for today's CIOs and the Development/Operations teams they lead, the Forty8Fifty Labs team unlocks the secrets to bringing your IT tools and your people together; accelerating your DevOps journey, improving collaboration, streamlining development, and reducing time to revenue. Let us help you supercharge your business with our team's unparalleled expertise, extensive partnerships, and custom tools and integrations. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

