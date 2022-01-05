Forty8Fifty Labs Partners with Old Street Solutions to Simplify Collaboration and Use of Atlassian Jira and Confluence

ATLANTA and LONDON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs, the expert in empowering teams to innovate at the velocity of business, and Old Street Solutions today announced that they are partnering in the development and delivery of solutions that simplify the collaboration and use of Atlassian Jira and Confluence. Both companies are Atlassian Platinum Solution Partners and are focused on enhancing data-driven businesses with the powerful Atlassian-based solutions they need to improve user productivity and business performance.

"Like Forty8Fifty Labs, Old Street Solutions is focused on enabling companies to create and collaborate more easily leveraging Atlassian's powerful platforms," said Steve Bishop, Executive Director of Forty8Fifty Labs and CTO for Veristor. "We are pleased to be partnering with them and to offer their innovative Atlassian Apps for Jira and Confluence. Together, we are simplifying and enhancing the use of Jira and Confluence across teams from programmers to project managers to support staff."

"Forty8Fifty Labs are about delivering faster through making teams more proactive, and our software helps make that happen," said Chris Cooke, CEO of Old Street Solutions. "We want to make Jira and Confluence easier to use for business users and beginners, so that everyone can get more involved, more easily. The fact that we were both rated Atlassian Partners of the Year in 2020 makes our alignment even more compelling."

Old Street Solutions makes Atlassian add-ons that turn Jira and Confluence into a universal collaborative hub. The apps have been designed to empower Jira and Confluence users by giving them greater control and visibility while taking the pressure off programmers by making apps more intuitive to use by anyone on the team.

Old Street Solutions apps are offered as part of Forty8Fifty Labs' solutions and services for Atlassian team collaboration. For more information visit: https://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/atlassian.

About Old Street Solutions

Old Street Solutions is a global Atlassian marketplace partner simplifying Jira and Confluence so users can get more from those platforms without the need to take a training course or learn a new programming language. Based in London, the company has more than 30 years of combined experience working as Atlassian consultants and developers. For more information visit: www.oldstreetsolutions.com.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is an expert in designing agile collaboration, lean IT Service Management (ITSM), and DevOps solutions that empower teams to innovate and operate at the velocity of business. Working to help organizations team better across silos, deliver software faster, secure environments more reliably, and migrate development to the cloud with confidence, Forty8Fifty Labs is the go-to resource for cross-team software innovation. A division of Veristor Systems, Forty8Fifty Labs is an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner that brings IT tools and people together for the technology agility that fuels rapid success. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

SOURCE Forty8Fifty Labs